Sheriff’s Office Ok’d to pursue a grant for two more K9s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the local sheriff’s office to pursue a grant that would add two more dogs to their K9 program. The grant would come through Marathon Petroleum’s Community Investment Program and would provide $32,000 for the Campbell...
Campbell elections coordinator reminds voters to bring ID, not ‘over-vote’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County tends to see more voters in mid-term general primary elections compared with those years’ general elections, Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said this afternoon. Yet, so far, the county has seen the opposite in this year’s general election, she said. Leiker said the...
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: John Daly
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Application period open for Gillette citizen advisory boards
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette is accepting applications to fill multiple openings on several of its volunteer citizen advisory boards. Applications are available online or in the Administration Office on the third floor at City Hall, 201 E. 5th Street, and must be received by Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., per the City of Gillette.
Campbell County Recreation Center calls for Secret Santas for youth in need
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Beginning Nov. 1, anyone who wants to help ensure all Campbell County children get a Christmas gift can pick up a Secret Santa letter at the Campbell County Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave., the center announced in a news release that County 17 received in October.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/1/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Nov. 1:. At 7:06 a.m. to West 11th Street for an emergency medical response. At 9:44 a.m. to Coyote Trail Road for an emergency medical response. At 11:34 a.m. to West 4J Road for...
City Finance Division recognized for 10 years of excellence
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette’s Finance Division has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting for the 10th year in a row. The recognition comes through the Government Finance Officers Association and is given for the city finance departments efforts that produced the financial report for the fiscal year that ended in June of 2022, according to City Administrator Hyun Kim, who said it is the highest form of recognition the GFOA can bestow regarding governmental accounting.
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Oct. 31, Dogwood Avenue, GPD. A property manager of an apartment...
Local surgical center recognized for hip, knee replacement excellence
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette was recently recognized for excellence regarding knee and hip replacements, according to Campbell County Health. The recognition comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming making the PRSC the first, and only, Blue Circle of Excellence Center for knee and hip replacements, per CCH.
Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November
GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Escape, Oct. 28, VOA, CCSO. Volunteers of America reported at about 9:19 p.m....
Campbell County average gas price drop more than doubles national average decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell at double the rate of the national average, down 12 cents from last week. Price tracker GasBuddy put the national decline at 4.7 cents. It’s the third straight week in which the national average...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Obituaries: McLeland; Moudy; McCarty
Charles “Jim” James McLeland: October 27, 1949 – October 26, 2022. Charles James “Jim” McLeland, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at age 72 on October 26, 2022, at UC Health Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. Jim was born on October 27, 1949, in Hot...
Blustery, warm day ahead of possible snow tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The winds will blow — at times gusting in excess of 40 mph — and combine with dry, warm air to create a potential fire threat hours before snow could fall on Campbell County. Today should see a temperature swing of more than 40...
(PHOTOS) ‘The Halloween House’ residents take delight in a fun-filled fright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — For about 15 years, Ted Watkins’ love of decorating for Halloween has grown and grown. While his home, at 1102 Lexington Court in Gillette, had some decorations earlier in October, on Oct. 30, that all began to change, as he led his family in disinterring an arsenal of spooky creations that they’d hidden in their garage: pumpkins, witches, animatronics, life-sized replicas, special projectors, handmade decorations, a Halloween truck decked out with skeletons, a car like the one that was in Stephen King’s “Christine” and much more. New this year are a 12-foot inferno pumpkin, a stack of pumpkins and some projectors, his wife, Deana Watkins, said.
