GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette’s Finance Division has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting for the 10th year in a row. The recognition comes through the Government Finance Officers Association and is given for the city finance departments efforts that produced the financial report for the fiscal year that ended in June of 2022, according to City Administrator Hyun Kim, who said it is the highest form of recognition the GFOA can bestow regarding governmental accounting.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO