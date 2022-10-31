Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
Taylor Swift to perform in Cincinnati next year for ‘Eras Tour’
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Are you ready for it? Fresh off the release of her newest album, music superstar Taylor Swift announced she is coming to Ohio next year. Swift released Tuesday morning the first tour dates for her “Eras Tour” and will perform in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on July 1, 2023. She will also […]
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
New Robert De Niro film 'Wise Guys' to be shot in Cincinnati
A local casting agency is looking for extras for De Niro's new movie 'Wise Guys.'
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
ICR: Cincinnati to host a four-star prospect and potential hometown hero this Saturday
Cincinnati will host dozens of talented prospects this Saturday for the matchup against Navy but none more important than Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller running.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
Fox 19
Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
WLWT 5
Want free breakfast? Cluck on over to the Chick-Fil-a app
CINCINNATI — Calling all Chick-Fil-A lovers. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 19, guests can claim one complimentary breakfast item through the Chick-Fil-A app. The items include:. Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Guests can open the app and redeem the...
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
WLWT 5
Xavier University receives $50M donation, largest in school's history
CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced the school received a $50 million donation Wednesday. It's the largest donation in the University’s 191-year history. The donation comes from Harry and Linda Fath, Cincinnati philanthropists who have donated to other local schools, museums and community programs. “Xavier is a significant asset...
