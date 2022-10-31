ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal

CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Want free breakfast? Cluck on over to the Chick-Fil-a app

CINCINNATI — Calling all Chick-Fil-A lovers. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 19, guests can claim one complimentary breakfast item through the Chick-Fil-A app. The items include:. Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Guests can open the app and redeem the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Xavier University receives $50M donation, largest in school's history

CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced the school received a $50 million donation Wednesday. It's the largest donation in the University’s 191-year history. The donation comes from Harry and Linda Fath, Cincinnati philanthropists who have donated to other local schools, museums and community programs. “Xavier is a significant asset...
CINCINNATI, OH

