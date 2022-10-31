Kevin Morby is in the midst of his North American tour supporting this year's great This is a Photograph and played Chicago's Vic Theatre on Halloween night. While not in costume for the holiday, Kevin was sporting a gold fringe jacket that sparkled like his set, which pulled from throughout his catalogue, including "I Have Been to the Mountain," "A Random Act of Kindness," "Wander" "Parade," and "No Halo." He wrapped up his main set by bringing out local boy Colin Croom of Twin Peaks for "Goodbye to Good Times" before coming back out for two of his best songs, "Beautiful Strangers" and "Harlem River." He also gave the crowd a taste of his nunchuck skills. Check out Kevin's setlist and fan-shot video from The Vic below.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO