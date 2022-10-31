ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Frank Zanazaro
2d ago

I don't know this guy, but it is not nice that he is supporting a Communist. I for one will not be attending this "concert".

CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America

Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
brooklynvegan.com

Kevin Morby played Chicago on Halloween with Coco (pics, setlist, video)

Kevin Morby is in the midst of his North American tour supporting this year's great This is a Photograph and played Chicago's Vic Theatre on Halloween night. While not in costume for the holiday, Kevin was sporting a gold fringe jacket that sparkled like his set, which pulled from throughout his catalogue, including "I Have Been to the Mountain," "A Random Act of Kindness," "Wander" "Parade," and "No Halo." He wrapped up his main set by bringing out local boy Colin Croom of Twin Peaks for "Goodbye to Good Times" before coming back out for two of his best songs, "Beautiful Strangers" and "Harlem River." He also gave the crowd a taste of his nunchuck skills. Check out Kevin's setlist and fan-shot video from The Vic below.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’

Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chester Weger grants exclusive Interview for WSPY

His family has been there for every parole hearing, and court appearance over 62 years. At age 83, a frail Chester Weger is pushed in his wheelchair, into the courtroom last week, awaiting his exoneration hearing for the 1960 Starved Rock Murders which he was convicted of killing one of three women.
97ZOK

One Of The Greatest Broadway Shows Ever Is Coming To Rockford This Week

Let's be honest, Zac Efron really set the bar high in the movie Hairspray. Even though the movie premiered in 2007, the Broadway musical has been running since 2002. And guess what you Theater geeks? Hairspray The Musical is making its way to Rockford in just a few days! You know I will be there, along with my best friend Megan and 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
positivelynaperville.com

Breakfast will pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 12

“Veterans Day is November 11,” wrote Russ Harwood who went on to tell about a special breakfast to honor all local Veterans the following day. At 7:30AM on Sat., Nov. 12, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will begin honoring and celebrating Veterans Day by inviting veterans and friends to breakfast. All are welcome.
NAPERVILLE, IL
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board

Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

