Creston, IA

KCRG.com

Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
WINTERSET, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Bird Flu Continues To Spread A Second Time Through Iowa

It’s been less than two weeks since bird flu made its way back into Iowa flocks after we had been in the clear for months. On October 20th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the first case to hit the state since May 2nd.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

No Such Thing As Overdue at these Eastern Iowa Libraries

If there's no late fee, why would I return it promptly? Or at all. That was one of the fears of a new policy implemented in 2020 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library: no more overdue fees. But as KCRG reports, a presentation was given by the library board recently, saying that despite those initial fears to the contrary, people are still returning things and doing so "on time". And it's eliminating a lot of unnecessary extra work for the staff.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Heroic Rapper Saves Iowa Family From Deadly Flames

One Iowa man's wrong turn saved six lives. In late October, aspiring rapper Brendon Birt made a wrong turn down a road in Red Oak, Iowa, a town located on the Southwestern part of the state, not too far from the Nebraska border. On this strange road that he had...
RED OAK, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time

It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
WATERLOO, IA
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

RAGBRAI’s Golden Anniversary Celebrates one L of A Ride [PHOTO]

One "L" of a ride! Get it? If not let me enlighten you. The roman numeral L stands for 50, and it's the golden anniversary of Iowa's most famous bike ride. The Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is launching this anniversary ride in a pretty glitzy way, with a snazzy new logo. It even commissioned 15 downtown Des Moines billboards to show it off on Monday morning, October 31.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa

Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa.
LENOX, IA
104.5 KDAT

Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)

Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Man Charged by DCI

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
INDIANOLA, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

