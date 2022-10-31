Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
wktn.com
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert school treasurer resigns, board hears update on developments
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools. The board of education, last Wednesday night, accepted the resignation of Michelle Mawer. Mawer had been with the district for the past three years. “I just want to thank Michelle publicly for the...
wktn.com
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
wktn.com
Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
mercy.com
Maria Thankful for Sarah’s Quick Response
A little over two months ago, Maria Prether (pictured above, right) sat in a room at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center waiting on her father, who was having heart surgery. Maria often has esophageal spasms – a condition where the esophagus closes up and leads to troubled...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
wktn.com
Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position
The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
wktn.com
WBGU-PBS to Premiere Mazza Documentary
BOWLING GREEN, OH – WBGU-PBS will premiere “The Magic of Mazza,” a new documentary exploring the origins and wonders of University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum – home to the largest and most diverse collection of original picture book art in the world – at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
wktn.com
Obituary for Robert Theodore Blumenschine
Robert Theodore Blumenschine died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Kenton to the late Theodore “Ted” and Dorothy (Casper) Blumenschine. He graduated in 1954 from Kenton High School. From the time he was quite young he worked mowing yards (with the old lawn mowers) and helping do household chores such as washing windows and porches. Later he ran trap lines with a friend and neighbor, Tom Rubins. In high school he worked after school at the A & P grocery.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
wktn.com
Bellefontaine Police Officer Participating in No Shave November
The Bellefontaine Police Department is participating in No Shave November to raise funds for local needs. Some members of the agency have paid $40 to enter the fundraiser, which then allows them to have relaxed facial hair rules for the month of November. This project then raises money that the...
wktn.com
Early In Person Voting Enters Final Week
In-person absentee early voting hours for the November 8 election is into the final week. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., today through this Friday November 4. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7,...
