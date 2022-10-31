ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
ringsidenews.com

Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
MMAmania.com

Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’

Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’

Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Calls Islam Makhachev a Future Welterweight Champion; ‘He’s Gonna Snatch That Title Too’

‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo sees big things in the future for new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 280, submitting the most prolific finisher in the promotion’s history, Charles Oliveira, to capture his first UFC title. Now as the king of the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev will gun for the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. The Dagestani destroyer is slated to face reigning featherweight champion and top P4P-ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski when the promotion heads to the land down under in February.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
themaclife.com

‘I can’t fight forever’: Frankie Edgar discusses upcoming retirement

After 35 fights, wins in three separate weight classes and world title, Frankie Edgar will call time on his (presumably) Hall of Fame career at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden in less than two weeks — and the 41-year-old says that he knows the time has come for him to hang up the 4oz gloves.
MMAmania.com

Zhang Weili reveals what she wants to be remembered for, excited to test wrestling at UFC 281

Zhang Weili is ready to make some more history next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. Prior to her upcoming title shot against Carla Esparza in UFC 281’s co-main event, Zhang was once a titleholder herself. “Magnum” captured the Strawweight crown in Aug. 2019 with a devastating finish at home over Jessica Andrade in just 32 seconds.
MMAmania.com

T.J. Dillashaw: Henry Cejudo ‘easily’ beats Aljamain Sterling — ‘That’s a great matchup for him’

T.J. Dillashaw likes Henry Cejudo’s chances in a potential Aljamain Sterling title fight. Unfortunately for the former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder, his two worst career performances came against each man in the hypothetical pairing. As compelling as the match up looks on paper, Dillashaw feels the world would hear “and new” if it comes to fruition.
ESPN

Aline Pereira joins brother Alex in MMA, will debut Nov. 18

The younger of the fighting Pereira siblings will be making a transition to MMA, much like her brother. Aline Pereira, a former Glory kickboxer, has signed a mixed martial arts deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), the promotion announced Wednesday. Pereira will make her MMA debut Nov. 18 against Ultimate Fighter veteran Helen Peralta in a women's flyweight bout.
