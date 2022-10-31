ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5

The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
tvinsider.com

‘The White Lotus’: How Laura Dern Made a Sneaky Cameo in the Season 2 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus Season 2 is a star-studded TV affair that’s even glitzier upon second glance, or rather, second listen, of its premiere episode, “Ciao.”. While most of the A-List cast...
ETOnline.com

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season

Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
IndieWire

Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
IndieWire

Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
ComicBook

The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO

HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Kicked Off With Surprise Superstar Cameo

There was quite a bit to keep track of in last night’s White Lotus Season 2 premiere. Were the four Aperol spritzes atop the table of Aubrey Plaza and co.’s luncheon put there to make the couples seem annoyingly trendy, or is it just a signature Italian drink? How did Michael Imperioli manage to get even hotter after The Sopranos? And was that a prosthetic flying between Theo James’ legs or just a sign from God?With all of these questions and more between the wry punchlines and Mike White-ian social commentary, you might’ve missed an Easter egg cameo. In the...
Decider.com

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Recap: A Sicilian Message

Have you enjoyed your stay at The White Lotus? No, seriously, I want to know: What did you make of the first season of writer-director Mike White’s anthology satire, about the trials and tribulations of the white upper class and their overworked, underappreciated servants at a luxury Hawaiian resort? Because here I am, filling out my comment card, and I’m just not sure what to write. More On: The White Lotus Who Plays Lucia and Mia in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Meet Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò Who Dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? All the Clues We Have So Far 'The White...
Deadline

‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family.  Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
KISS 106

Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Primetimer

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Gets Tense New Teaser & Premiere Date

Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate TV. The prolific creator behind Yellowstone will soon premiere the second season of Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, and the Season 2 teaser hints at an explosive season ahead. Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers), Mayor of Kingstown explores the American prison system and the industry...

