H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure Law
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 Million
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Unleashes on Packers Over Aaron Rodgers Treatment
Following the Packer’s latest loss against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called out the Green Bay team for lack of support towards Aaron Rodgers. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday (October 31st), Michael Irvin ranted about the Green Bay Packers’...
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
Jerry Jones huffed and puffed, but Dallas Cowboys make no trades to improve at deadline
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys had offers they were considering, but the team made no additions at the NFL trade deadline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
FOX Sports
What are the Cowboys' chances to win the NFC?
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season after dominating the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday. Dak Prescott completed 77.8% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing score. Third-year running back Tony Pollard started in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, popping off for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Three of Dallas' six victories have been by double digits.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades
While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones Hints at Upgrading Using the Trade Market
Now that the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are heading into the bye week, they can use the upcoming week to focus on in-house questions. Questions like injuries ahead of their week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. Getting their team healthy at the turning point of the season, halfway through 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again compares RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with a knee injury during the team's Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, paving the way for Tony Pollard to erupt for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Dallas is on a bye in Week 9, but owner Jerry Jones is...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put
Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
Jerry Jones on Cowboys Trade Talks: 'Feverish'
Dallas' owner says he remains motivated to make a deal to improve a team he believes is capable of a Super-Bowl run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Going to Be a Long Process’: Tim Hardaway Jr. Hopes Mavs Fans are Patient with Him
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is still trying to find his groove through six games in the 2022-23 regular season. Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery last season on Feb. 1 to repair a break in his fifth metatarsal bone on his left foot, which forced him out for the remainder of both the regular season and postseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Yardbarker
Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is Dwight Powell Making a Mavs Comeback?
Through five games, Dallas Mavericks starting center JaVale McGee has struggled — and that's putting it lightly. McGee is averaging just 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in only 12 minutes per game. It’s a small sample size for JaVale, but the grass has been greener for the Mavs with the likes of Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood, and Dwight Powell on the floor.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue Devils to be without top freshman in opener
Duke basketball freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II were out of commission for the team's 82-45 home exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. And both may miss the regular-season opener against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET Monday while recovering from their injuries. By the sound of it,...
