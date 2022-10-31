ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?

FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Josh Allen to Stephon Diggs: Match Made in Heaven

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a match made in heaven. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have produced one of the deadliest quarterback wide reciever duos in the league. Allen and Diggs have had a lot of success on the gridiron. The duo has been able to see the field the same way and attack various defensive coverages. Their chemistry and play on the field have been nothing short of dominant.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade

FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will Patriots Trade Inactivity Pay Dividends vs. Colts?

FOXBORO — With the image of the 2022 trade deadline no longer visible in their rearview mirror, the New England Patriots are turning their attention to the Indianapolis Colts. The Pats will welcome the Colts to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Traded For Calvin Ridley

At 2-6, The Jacksonville Jaguars approached the trade deadline with an eye on the future. Their lone addition, former Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley, is suspended through the entirety of the 2022-2023 season for gambling on NFL games. When on the field, Ridley is a game changing weapon and one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps

Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Yardbarker

Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers From Bills

Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season. Hodgins has been on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since. The Bills opted to waive him on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

All Eyes Are Now Firmly on Justin Fields

Amid the Halas Hall furor over Roquan Smith's departure and the trade for Chase Claypool Wednesday came one largely ignored comment far more important for the team's future. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked how Claypool's acquisition impacts the ability to do an evaluation of Justin Fields. "I think it's...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy