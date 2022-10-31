Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Babes to the rescue
When Michelle Marino noticed her phone was missing after the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium, she took to social media to ask for help.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Packers rumor: Green Bay was on verge of Chase Claypool trade before Bears swooped in
The Chicago Bears added another talented wide receiver to their roster by trading for Chase Claypool. But it appears that the Green Bay Packers also had their eyes on the third-year pass catcher. Via CBS Sports HQ Insider Josina Anderson:. “As of 8am this morning I’m told “it was looking...
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Bills trade for RB Nyheim Hines, send Zack Moss to Colts
For more than a week, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been making calls to acquire a pass catching running back who could provide a little more splash to the offense. In acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts right before the NFL trade deadline expired Tuesday, it appears - at least...
Josh Allen to Stephon Diggs: Match Made in Heaven
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a match made in heaven. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have produced one of the deadliest quarterback wide reciever duos in the league. Allen and Diggs have had a lot of success on the gridiron. The duo has been able to see the field the same way and attack various defensive coverages. Their chemistry and play on the field have been nothing short of dominant.
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
Will Patriots Trade Inactivity Pay Dividends vs. Colts?
FOXBORO — With the image of the 2022 trade deadline no longer visible in their rearview mirror, the New England Patriots are turning their attention to the Indianapolis Colts. The Pats will welcome the Colts to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday....
Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Traded For Calvin Ridley
At 2-6, The Jacksonville Jaguars approached the trade deadline with an eye on the future. Their lone addition, former Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley, is suspended through the entirety of the 2022-2023 season for gambling on NFL games. When on the field, Ridley is a game changing weapon and one...
Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I...
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers From Bills
Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season. Hodgins has been on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since. The Bills opted to waive him on Tuesday.
Green Bay Nation: Packers drop fourth straight, stay put at the trade deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
All Eyes Are Now Firmly on Justin Fields
Amid the Halas Hall furor over Roquan Smith's departure and the trade for Chase Claypool Wednesday came one largely ignored comment far more important for the team's future. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked how Claypool's acquisition impacts the ability to do an evaluation of Justin Fields. "I think it's...
