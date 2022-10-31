ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Fans across Cincinnati area dress as Bengals, Joe Burrow for Halloween

CINCINNATI — With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 9 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners continue to face tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and things get even more difficult in Week 9 with injuries piling up and six offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers from the Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 9 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled

There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)

It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Continued to Play the Long Game at the Trade Deadline

Tuesday marked the NFL trade deadline where deals were happening across the league. The Kansas City Chiefs made two of those moves — one the week before the deadline and one as the clock struck zero. Oddly enough, it's still being determined precisely how much these moves impact the Chiefs this season. Instead, they were made more for the future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

All Eyes Are Now Firmly on Justin Fields

Amid the Halas Hall furor over Roquan Smith's departure and the trade for Chase Claypool Wednesday came one largely ignored comment far more important for the team's future. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked how Claypool's acquisition impacts the ability to do an evaluation of Justin Fields. "I think it's...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy