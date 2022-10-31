ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Jones
2d ago

Thank you to the person or people they gave up the info. It's about time somebody stands up. Now let's see if they are granted a bond. Time for Florence County judges to stop letting these people out!

WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges from a felony DUI that left one person dead in Bishopville. The SC Highway Patrol said on Oct. 1 at around 11:40 p.m. Alonzo McFadden, 33, was driving on US 15 South near Golf Cart Rd. Investigators said he crossed the center lane and hit Shontrez Dixon head-on. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man facing weapon, drug charges after investigation, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two ounces of meth and six firearms were seized Wednesday as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Florence area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Layne Hilburn was arrested and is facing both weapon and drug charges, according to booking records. There are a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
HARTSVILLE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

