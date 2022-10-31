Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing
Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?
With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
WAFF
Bryan Harsin releases emotional statement day after being fired
AUBURN Ala. (WAFF) - A day after being fired as the Auburn University Football Head Coach, Bryan Harsin released a statement regarding his time with the team. Harsin’s opening paragraph is filled with disappointment and the adversity that he has been through with his team. “I poured my heart...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
WAFF
Keeping it in the SEC: Former Mississippi State Athletic Director claimed new position for Auburn Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was not the only person to step into a new role following the firing of Bryan Harsin. John Cohen, the former athletic director of Mississippi State, was named the 16th Director of Athletic at Auburn on Monday. Cohen spent 14 years at Mississippi State, and on November 4, 2016, he became the college’s athletic director.
5newsonline.com
University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
Comments / 0