The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?

With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Bryan Harsin releases emotional statement day after being fired

AUBURN Ala. (WAFF) - A day after being fired as the Auburn University Football Head Coach, Bryan Harsin released a statement regarding his time with the team. Harsin’s opening paragraph is filled with disappointment and the adversity that he has been through with his team. “I poured my heart...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
KLFY News 10

WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Keeping it in the SEC: Former Mississippi State Athletic Director claimed new position for Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was not the only person to step into a new role following the firing of Bryan Harsin. John Cohen, the former athletic director of Mississippi State, was named the 16th Director of Athletic at Auburn on Monday. Cohen spent 14 years at Mississippi State, and on November 4, 2016, he became the college’s athletic director.
AUBURN, AL
5newsonline.com

University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

