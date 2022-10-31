More frequent bus route 757 Express launches on Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit has officially commissioned the long-awaited 757 Express, a new bus route that runs every 15 minutes during rush hour.

The launch begins with Route 112 , which services popular Peninsula destinations like the Newport News Shipyard, Riverside Regional Medical Center, King-Lincoln Park Fishing Pier and Patrick Henry Mall.

"It comes down to us being able to help people get to work and our economy is really what helps keep our region afloat," said Alexis Majied with Hampton Roads Transit.

HRT says this is hopefully the first of 13 routes that will run at high frequencies throughout all of Hampton Roads.

“This is just the start,” said HRT President, William E. Harrell. “Our mission is to connect Hampton Roads with transportation solutions that are reliable, safe, efficient and sustainable. The 757 Express is part of that mission.”

News 3 reporter Penny Kmitt was at one of the bus stops along Route 112 speaking with riders. Rider Mallicent King says she currently takes the HRT buses to and from her job at the YMCA. She's excited about the upgraded route.

"Every day I'm late to work," she said. "I probably will [use the new route] because I want to get to work on time...I love my job and don't want to lose my job, so I want to get to work on time."

This year HRT has spent about $9.8 million to launch the 757 Express, including the purchase of 24 new buses .

"Also, we've installed over 100 shelters across the region and they're equipped with benches and solar lighting," said Majied.

HRT has also recently launched 'Where's My Bus?' , software on HRT's website that allows riders to see real-time bus information. No app is required, rather, riders can enter their stop number on the website. The site will then display the next three bus arrival times.