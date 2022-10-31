FHP investigating Glades County train crash

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a train crash in Glades County.

Troopers say a semi-truck trailer combination was traveling north on US 27, near Boar Hammock Rand Road.

A train locomotive, pulling several cargo containers, was traveling west on the railroad tracks.

FHP says the semi-truck failed to stop for the railroad crossing, disregarding the warning lights and crossing arm.

The front of the approaching train locomotive collided with the trailer portion of the semi-truck.

No one was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.