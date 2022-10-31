Read full article on original website
Cheryl L Long obituary 1949~2022
Mrs. Cheryl L Long of Welsh Run, Pennsylvania died Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home on Cool Hollow Road. She was the wife of James H. Long for 51 years. Cheryl was born June 16, 1949 in Spring grove, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Ferrence.
