Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Fighter' James Milner is set to reach the Premier League 600 club
In an industry as relentless and brutally competitive as professional football, reaching the top level is hard enough, let alone staying there for 20 years. More than just talent, it takes a special mindset - a remarkable amount of focus, dedication and drive, especially with the increased demands of the modern era. Few are up to the challenge.
SB Nation
Jorginho only wants Chelsea as agent denies Barcelona meeting
Jorginho’s contract is in its final year, and in a couple months, he will be free to start talking to other clubs about a free transfer next summer. (Barcelona are already lining up at the door like shoppers on Black Friday.) But the Vice-captain seems to have eyes only...
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly feeling good, back fit after ‘ten tough days’, ready for Arsenal
In a welcome change of pace, we have some good news regarding an injury, with Kalidou Koulibaly coming through his 65-minute shift on Wednesday unscathed and without any apparent setbacks. The center back had been out for two weeks with a “minor” knee problem, and while there was an early...
SB Nation
Romano: Dejan Kulusevski to return to Spurs for Liverpool match
On this blessed Friday, I bring glad tidings to all Tottenham Hotspur fans. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dejan Kulusevski is to be recalled into Tottenham Hotspur’s first team, and will be made available for selection in Tottenham’s upcoming match against Liverpool!. Gaudete in Domino et exsultate!. Now, this...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
SB Nation
Five Things From A Clunky Goalless Draw At Luton Town
After three straight defeats on the road, the slide was arrested with a draw at a soggy Kenilworth Road. Should it have been three points, though? A point seems fairly fair against a Luton side that flattered to deceive. With Reading having to make some enforced changes (shocker!) with the loss of suspended Mamadou Loum and Tom McIntyre from his injury sustained at the weekend, the defence took on yet another new look.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Arsenal isn’t about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
When Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge this Sunday, it will be the first time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face the team he represented for four years, and where he left under not exactly pleasant or amicable circumstances. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this reunion has been chosen as the primary focal point of...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Fulham - The Opposition
Manchester City welcome new boy Fulham back to the Etihad Stadium as they face the Cottagers in their penultimate league game before the World Cup. City face Chelsea in midweek and Brentford next weekend before the Qatar World Cup kicks off, and the blues will be hoping to go into the extended international break at the top of the Premier League.
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News Ahead Of Fulham’s Match Against Manchester City
In this preview, Russ shared his thoughts on the Neeskens Kebano injury, along with his feelings on the suspendion of BDR for this match, He also shared his prediction at the end of the show. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been...
SB Nation
Wednesday November 2nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla FC
Manchester City have finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage in style with a 3-1 win over Sevilla. Let’s have a look at what storylines are trending up and trending down after the big win at the Etihad. 3 Up. Araña - Julian Alvarez would likely have gotten...
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
SB Nation
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
SB Nation
Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Sevilla: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have completed a really nice come back win as they down Sevilla 3-1. After going down early, the Cityzens behind Mahrez, Alvarez and De Bruyne showed resolve and win the game for the team. Add a Rico Lewis goal and we had a fun time. On to the...
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings
Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
SB Nation
Here’s who Tottenham can face in the Champions League knockout round
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages finished up yesterday with the final round of matches across Europe. Tottenham Hotspur, of course, had already clinched their position as group winners thanks to their last-gasp win over Olympique Marseille. Now, all that’s left is to await the draw for the knock out Round of 16, which is set to take place on Monday, November 7 at 6:00 a.m. ET.
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
SB Nation
Young Everton midfielder revels in newfound freedom
There was very welcome news from Goodison Park on Tuesday after it was announced that 19 year old Charlie Whitaker had signed a new contract with the club that keeps him with Everton until 2025. The more widely-known names of attackers in Paul Tait’s team are undoubtedly centre forward Tom...
Comments / 0