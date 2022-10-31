ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'Fighter' James Milner is set to reach the Premier League 600 club

In an industry as relentless and brutally competitive as professional football, reaching the top level is hard enough, let alone staying there for 20 years. More than just talent, it takes a special mindset - a remarkable amount of focus, dedication and drive, especially with the increased demands of the modern era. Few are up to the challenge.
SB Nation

Jorginho only wants Chelsea as agent denies Barcelona meeting

Jorginho’s contract is in its final year, and in a couple months, he will be free to start talking to other clubs about a free transfer next summer. (Barcelona are already lining up at the door like shoppers on Black Friday.) But the Vice-captain seems to have eyes only...
SB Nation

Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
SB Nation

Romano: Dejan Kulusevski to return to Spurs for Liverpool match

On this blessed Friday, I bring glad tidings to all Tottenham Hotspur fans. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dejan Kulusevski is to be recalled into Tottenham Hotspur’s first team, and will be made available for selection in Tottenham’s upcoming match against Liverpool!. Gaudete in Domino et exsultate!. Now, this...
SB Nation

Five Things From A Clunky Goalless Draw At Luton Town

After three straight defeats on the road, the slide was arrested with a draw at a soggy Kenilworth Road. Should it have been three points, though? A point seems fairly fair against a Luton side that flattered to deceive. With Reading having to make some enforced changes (shocker!) with the loss of suspended Mamadou Loum and Tom McIntyre from his injury sustained at the weekend, the defence took on yet another new look.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Arsenal isn’t about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

When Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge this Sunday, it will be the first time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face the team he represented for four years, and where he left under not exactly pleasant or amicable circumstances. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this reunion has been chosen as the primary focal point of...
SB Nation

Manchester City v Fulham - The Opposition

Manchester City welcome new boy Fulham back to the Etihad Stadium as they face the Cottagers in their penultimate league game before the World Cup. City face Chelsea in midweek and Brentford next weekend before the Qatar World Cup kicks off, and the blues will be hoping to go into the extended international break at the top of the Premier League.
SB Nation

Wednesday November 2nd Open Thread

On to the schedule:
SB Nation

3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla FC

Manchester City have finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage in style with a 3-1 win over Sevilla. Let’s have a look at what storylines are trending up and trending down after the big win at the Etihad. 3 Up. Araña - Julian Alvarez would likely have gotten...
SB Nation

November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread

On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Sevilla: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have completed a really nice come back win as they down Sevilla 3-1. After going down early, the Cityzens behind Mahrez, Alvarez and De Bruyne showed resolve and win the game for the team. Add a Rico Lewis goal and we had a fun time. On to the...
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings

Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
SB Nation

Here’s who Tottenham can face in the Champions League knockout round

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages finished up yesterday with the final round of matches across Europe. Tottenham Hotspur, of course, had already clinched their position as group winners thanks to their last-gasp win over Olympique Marseille. Now, all that’s left is to await the draw for the knock out Round of 16, which is set to take place on Monday, November 7 at 6:00 a.m. ET.
SB Nation

Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round

Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
SB Nation

Young Everton midfielder revels in newfound freedom

There was very welcome news from Goodison Park on Tuesday after it was announced that 19 year old Charlie Whitaker had signed a new contract with the club that keeps him with Everton until 2025. The more widely-known names of attackers in Paul Tait’s team are undoubtedly centre forward Tom...

