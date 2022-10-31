Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
KLEWTV
Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region
The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
Here’s how you can prepare for the snow coming to the Inland Northwest soon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow could come to many parts of the Inland Northwest as early as Wednesday, which means another snow season is upon us. The City of Spokane wants to make sure you are well-prepared for the first snowfall, whenever it comes. “Responding to snow requires a collaboration between the City and community,” says Clint Harris, the City’s Street...
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington. This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening. Timeline: Future...
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall
After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season. The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
bonnersferryherald.com
State of Deer and Elk: Counting herds, and how hunters help through mandatory hunter reports
Deer and elk live throughout Idaho in habitats ranging from desert to mixed conifer forests, and a big part of a wildlife manager’s job is to estimate how many are out there. What role do hunters play in that? More than you might realize. If each deer and elk...
What’s The Reason For Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Washington State?
Have You Ever Spotted A Dryer Sheet In The Back Of Your Mail Box?. If you see dryer sheets in your mailbox in Washington State, there's an interesting reason why and it'll surprise you. Placing A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox Is An Unusual Hack Against Pests And Insects. At...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
KEPR
Surprised by Washington's favorite Halloween candy in 2022?
We know it's already been a contentious election season for Washington state. Do we really need one more thing to debate?. Whether you lean Left Twix or Right Twix, it's time to reveal the results from CandyStore.com and accept that Washington state's favorite candy is....... DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!. The Tootsie...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest. K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife. In...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Common respiratory viruses spreading across Washington, COVID activity remains flat
While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Comments / 0