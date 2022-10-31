ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region

The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
SPOKANE, WA
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Surprised by Washington's favorite Halloween candy in 2022?

We know it's already been a contentious election season for Washington state. Do we really need one more thing to debate?. Whether you lean Left Twix or Right Twix, it's time to reveal the results from CandyStore.com and accept that Washington state's favorite candy is....... DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!. The Tootsie...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA

