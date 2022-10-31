ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire

One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
HANOVER PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fiery car v. semi crash leaves 1 dead in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A car spun out and struck a semi-tractor leaving one dead in Dolton Wednesday morning. Dolton police say one person was killed after a car struck a semi and caught fire on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. The car was believed to be speeding when it struck another...
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital

Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies. In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily. At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban teen saves mother's life during terrifying medical emergency on expressway

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park High School student is being honored for saving her mother during a medical emergency on the expressway. Reaghan Monahan, 15, and her mother were driving home from a volleyball game a few weeks back when Reaghan's mother suffered a seizure. Her mother was driving at the time, and her foot became locked on the gas pedal.
TINLEY PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver jumps curb, crashes into vacant building in Burnside

CHICAGO - A driver crashed his car into a vacant building late Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood. The male lost control of his vehicle around 10:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, causing his car to jump the curb and hit a vacant commercial building, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL

