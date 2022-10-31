Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire
One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
fox32chicago.com
Fiery car v. semi crash leaves 1 dead in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A car spun out and struck a semi-tractor leaving one dead in Dolton Wednesday morning. Dolton police say one person was killed after a car struck a semi and caught fire on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. The car was believed to be speeding when it struck another...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash near Centennial Bridge Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-way crash near the Centennial Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:56 p.m., RIPD responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash at...
Fundraiser started for family of siblings killed in SUV-school bus collision
A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a brother and sister killed in crash between an SUV and a school bus earlier this week.
wjol.com
Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital
Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies. In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
2 Illinois siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash
Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.
fox32chicago.com
Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily. At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer,...
1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban teen saves mother's life during terrifying medical emergency on expressway
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park High School student is being honored for saving her mother during a medical emergency on the expressway. Reaghan Monahan, 15, and her mother were driving home from a volleyball game a few weeks back when Reaghan's mother suffered a seizure. Her mother was driving at the time, and her foot became locked on the gas pedal.
Illinois Bus Crash Kills Brother, Sister
The car slammed into the back of the school bus full of elementary students.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
fox32chicago.com
Driver jumps curb, crashes into vacant building in Burnside
CHICAGO - A driver crashed his car into a vacant building late Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood. The male lost control of his vehicle around 10:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, causing his car to jump the curb and hit a vacant commercial building, according to police.
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
