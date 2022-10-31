Read full article on original website
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
Expert Ratings for Generac Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $222.07 with a high of $421.00 and a low of $75.00.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels, increasing 28% in the third quarter despite dismal investor interest - World Gold Council
(Kitco News) - Despite persistent bearish sentiment in future markets and outflows in exchange-traded products, there was still solid demand for physical gold in the third quarter, according to the latest research from the World Gold Council. Monday, in its latest quarterly demand trend report, the WGC said that physical...
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
5 Dividend ETF Picks For November 2022
October has a reputation as one of the worst months of the year for equities. The numbers back that up, but October 2022 was actually a pretty good one for investors. There was some carnage in the tech space as Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) all saw their share prices take major hits around Q3 earnings reports.
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
