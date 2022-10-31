ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?

According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Expert Ratings for Generac Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $222.07 with a high of $421.00 and a low of $75.00.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
A Look Into Walmart's Debt

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
5 Dividend ETF Picks For November 2022

October has a reputation as one of the worst months of the year for equities. The numbers back that up, but October 2022 was actually a pretty good one for investors. There was some carnage in the tech space as Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) all saw their share prices take major hits around Q3 earnings reports.
