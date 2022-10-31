ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Independence issues burn ban through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
inkansascity.com

‘Tis the Season: Seventy Years of a Kansas City Tradition

Soon it will once again be time for the Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Homes Tour. And our gift to you is an insider’s look at these fabulous homes from the 2021 tour, decked out in holiday finery by some of Kansas City’s most creative floral designers. Last year’s tour represented 70 years of a classic Kansas City holiday tradition, which was especially appreciated after the cancellation of the 2020 tour because of the pandemic. Enjoy these memories from last year, and plan on joining the tour again this year to visit four more magnificent homes celebrating the holidays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.  From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden.  Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.  The Arboretum […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS

