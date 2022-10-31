Soon it will once again be time for the Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Homes Tour. And our gift to you is an insider’s look at these fabulous homes from the 2021 tour, decked out in holiday finery by some of Kansas City’s most creative floral designers. Last year’s tour represented 70 years of a classic Kansas City holiday tradition, which was especially appreciated after the cancellation of the 2020 tour because of the pandemic. Enjoy these memories from last year, and plan on joining the tour again this year to visit four more magnificent homes celebrating the holidays.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO