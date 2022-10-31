Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Times Gazette
Two Tigers, one Indian All-FAC football
A total of three players from McClain and Hillsboro have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference first team. Jackson’s Jacob Winters was named the FAC Player of the Year. For the McClain Tigers, Andrew Potts and Kaden Penwell are first team, All-FAC. For Hillsboro, Austin Barrett was...
Times Gazette
Marching Mustangs advance to state 2nd straight year
On Nov. 6, the Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs will take the field at the OMEA Marching Band State Finals for the second year in a row. “We are very excited to once again be participating in the state finals and hope to have another great experience performing alongside some of the best bands in Ohio,” said Mr. Paul McCalla, the band’s director.
‘Burg back in ‘Sweet 16’
WAVERLY — Simply put, when Wheelersburg’s Pirates capture a volleyball district championship anymore, it’s basically business as usual. Not much pomp and circumstance celebration, or even rowdy and wild court storming for that matter. In fact, the proud Pirate program plans on reaching this postseason point every...
Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State
The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meal includes fish, fries, hush puppies and a soft drink for $12. The meal is open to the public. Turkey Bingo: Car Edition. Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition is Saturday, Nov. 5...
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
thepostathens.com
People flock to Athens dressed in their best costumes
The tradition of wearing costumes on Oct. 31 to celebrate the spooky holiday that is Halloween dates back to 1585 Scotland. During these times, people dressed in costume as a Celtic festival tradition where they would light bonfires and use their costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, the tradition of...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
Portsmouth Times
Commissioner seat open: Davis V. Lawson
This upcoming election, a commissioner race will be on the ballot for Scioto County residents with current Commissioner Bryan Davis and challenger Josh Lawson seeking the seat. Davis was elected in 2014 and is seeking a third term in office. “I’m seeking reelection, because the mission isn’t finished. I firmly...
Times Gazette
100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition coming to SSCC
Just in time for Thanksgiving, around 100 turkeys will be given away when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Parking opens at 11 a.m. and the bingo games run...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
Comments / 0