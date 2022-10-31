ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Syracuse.com

Jordan-Elbridge High School students present ‘Enter Laughing’ as fall play (cast list)

Drama department students in grades 9 through 12 of Jordan-Elbridge High School will perform the comedy, “Enter Laughing,” by Joseph Stein this fall. The story takes place in the late 1930′s and focuses on a fun-loving Jewish high school student from New York named David Kolowitz. David works as a delivery boy in a sewing machine factory but really aspires to be an actor on stage.
JORDAN, NY
Syracuse.com

East Syracuse Minoa students present ‘The Addams Family’ as fall show (cast list)

East Syracuse Minoa Central High School’s Spartan Stage will perform the musical comedy “The Addams Family, School Edition” this fall. The show is a musical comedy that embraces every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, known for her love of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable and ordinary family. As Wednesday falls in love, family members begin to find out, forcing Gomez, her father, to keep a secret from his love, Morticia.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Ridley's Wreckage

The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.

The Chase Manor Auburn New YorkThe Chase Manor Auburn New York/ Facebook. Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Today, we take you on a journey to a very haunted old farmhouse in beautiful Auburn, New York. The Spirits here are very real, very active, and very much aware of their surroundings. The Chase Manor offers investigations to all skill levels and types, private booking for Paranormal Research Teams, full tours and group parties.
AUBURN, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
