CNY boy gets first deer in last hour on opening day of fall youth hunt
The light was fading fast on October 8, opening day of New York state’s three-day fall youth big game hunt, as Eddie Cahill, 13, of Cicero, peered through the window of a wooden ground blind, gripping his .243 rifle. No movement, nothing. It had been a slow day. The...
Angler lands personal best salmon, dedicates catch to stranger who lost his dad
All of Kelly Young’s favorite fishing holes were occupied by other anglers on a recent trip to the Salmon River. So Young, of Central Square, tried a new spot instead. A man was sitting nearby, no pole in hand. He just stared into the water. After chatting with the...
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Syracuse murder whodunnit: ‘Putting the pieces together’ or ‘no evidence of...anything?’
Syracuse, NY — No one has come forward to identify Deartis Stanley and Charles Lawrence as the shooters who opened fire into a crowd of 100 people or more in 2016, killing one man and wounding a 10-year-old boy. But prosecutor Shaun Chase urged a murder jury Monday to...
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
Mattydale daycare provider delayed help, lied about toddler’s fatal injury. But is it really murder?
Syracuse, NY -- A Mattydale daycare provider is almost assuredly headed to prison for a long time after causing a toddler’s fatal head injury and then lying about what happened. There’s no dispute about the basics of what 24-year-old Jessica Sims did: she struck a 23-month-old’s head on a...
Jordan-Elbridge High School students present ‘Enter Laughing’ as fall play (cast list)
Drama department students in grades 9 through 12 of Jordan-Elbridge High School will perform the comedy, “Enter Laughing,” by Joseph Stein this fall. The story takes place in the late 1930′s and focuses on a fun-loving Jewish high school student from New York named David Kolowitz. David works as a delivery boy in a sewing machine factory but really aspires to be an actor on stage.
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
East Syracuse Minoa students present ‘The Addams Family’ as fall show (cast list)
East Syracuse Minoa Central High School’s Spartan Stage will perform the musical comedy “The Addams Family, School Edition” this fall. The show is a musical comedy that embraces every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, known for her love of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable and ordinary family. As Wednesday falls in love, family members begin to find out, forcing Gomez, her father, to keep a secret from his love, Morticia.
1,000 WWII refugees found safe harbor in Oswego; 78 years later a rediscovered opera tells their story
A significant piece of local history will be reconstructed when Oswego Opera Theater dramatizes the plight of nearly 1,000 World War II refugees who escaped Nazi persecution and found safety at Fort Ontario in Oswego. Two of those refugees -- Austrian composer/conductor Charles Abeles (score) and German artist/writer Miriam Sommerburg...
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
2 Syracuse men not guilty of drive-by murder, but guilty of another drive-by on same night
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men were acquitted Wednesday of a drive-by murder, but convicted of a different drive-by shooting the same night in a nearly identical-looking vehicle. Deartis Stanley, 24, and Charles Lawrence, 29, were convicted of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a woman in March 2016...
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
The Chase Manor Auburn New YorkThe Chase Manor Auburn New York/ Facebook. Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Today, we take you on a journey to a very haunted old farmhouse in beautiful Auburn, New York. The Spirits here are very real, very active, and very much aware of their surroundings. The Chase Manor offers investigations to all skill levels and types, private booking for Paranormal Research Teams, full tours and group parties.
Anti-violence activist loses nearly everything in fire, community rallies to help him
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Clifford Ryan on Wednesday afternoon sifted through the rubble of what was his home, hoping to salvage some items left after a fire badly damaged the home Monday night. He pulled out a few soaked coloring books that he created to teach local kids about gun...
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
Madison County man dies after truck crashes into tree, deputies say
Smithfield, N.Y. — A Chittenango man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off a road and hit a tree, deputies say. Killed was Ricky M. Paone, 60. Around 12:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 5700 block of North Butler Road where they found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on the side of the road, deputies said.
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
