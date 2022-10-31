Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My North.com
Kick-Off Your Holiday Shopping at these 9 Local Businesses
There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Northern Michigan when our small towns twinkle with lights and festive storefronts. But, if you can’t visit your favorite town or shop this season, many businesses also offer the convenience of online shopping. Start crossing items off your list with local gifts from these Northern Michigan businesses.
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com
Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
leelanauticker.com
Native American Foods Focus Of Dinner Open To All
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Friendship Community Center in Suttons Bay will be hosting a community dinner. The community potluck will take place Nov. 2 at 6pm. The center is collaborating with Native American community members to provide a variety of traditional dishes. Community members are welcome to join the gathering for this meal honoring indigenous culture. Anyone interested in contributing an item can bring a side salad, dessert or drink to share. Better yet, the center is encouraging attendees to try any of the recipes from Healthy Cooking the Anishinaabek Way, Native American Recipes: 25 of Our All-Time Favorites, or Chippewa Native American Food Recipes.
The Dead Ends on Spruce in Traverse City Taking Halloween Decorating to a Different Level
A house on Spruce Street in Traverse City called The Dead Ends on Spruce is taking decorating for Halloween to a different level. Vicky Card, a critical care nurse at Munson, owns the house and has always loved Halloween. In 2017, she hit what she considers the lotto, a Craig...
Up North Voice
New bookstore opens in Grayling
GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
thefabricator.com
Daifuku North America opens Michigan manufacturing plant
Daifuku North America Holding Co. has announced the grand opening of its new, $26 million manufacturing plant in Boyne City, Mich. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility, operated by Jervis B. Webb Co., a Daifuku North America subsidiary, combines the operations of the previous Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Pellston plants under one roof.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Traverse City
The elusive $1 billion Powerball jackpot will grow even larger. No player hit the jackpot Monday and the prize has now soared to an estimated $1.2 billion. Monday's wining numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, Powerball 13. One ticket purchased in Michigan matched the five white balls, winning a...
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
The Ghost Town of Lodi (or is it Orange?) in Kalkaska County, Michigan
The Michigan community of Lodi – yep, just like in the CCR song – can be found in Kalkaska County in Orange Township. The township was settled by three men, one of them being Orange A. Row, who the township was named after. The actual town of Orange...
lansingcitypulse.com
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan CVS
LANSING, MI -- For the 5th time in the last two weeks, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Michigan. The latest winning ticket was sold at the CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31.
Step Back in Time Owning This $18M Boyne City Century Old Homestead
There's history and then there's HISTORY. Randall's Point on Walloon Lake is pure Michigan history. From the moment the property was purchased until today, the century-old homestead in Boyne City has been a family treasure and it's now on the market. The legendary homestead with a distinct peninsula sits on...
Old Mission Gazette
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
Traverse City Bicyclist Dies after being Hit by Car
A Traverse City woman riding a bike died Monday morning when an SUV hit her. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff says Katherine Hardy was hit on Center Road near East Shore Road on Old Mission Peninsula just after seven this morning. She died at the scene. Michigan State Police and...
traverseticker.com
Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash
A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0