GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO