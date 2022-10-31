ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick-Off Your Holiday Shopping at these 9 Local Businesses

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Northern Michigan when our small towns twinkle with lights and festive storefronts. But, if you can’t visit your favorite town or shop this season, many businesses also offer the convenience of online shopping. Start crossing items off your list with local gifts from these Northern Michigan businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Native American Foods Focus Of Dinner Open To All

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Friendship Community Center in Suttons Bay will be hosting a community dinner. The community potluck will take place Nov. 2 at 6pm. The center is collaborating with Native American community members to provide a variety of traditional dishes. Community members are welcome to join the gathering for this meal honoring indigenous culture. Anyone interested in contributing an item can bring a side salad, dessert or drink to share. Better yet, the center is encouraging attendees to try any of the recipes from Healthy Cooking the Anishinaabek Way, Native American Recipes: 25 of Our All-Time Favorites, or Chippewa Native American Food Recipes.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Up North Voice

New bookstore opens in Grayling

GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
GRAYLING, MI
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI
thefabricator.com

Daifuku North America opens Michigan manufacturing plant

Daifuku North America Holding Co. has announced the grand opening of its new, $26 million manufacturing plant in Boyne City, Mich. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility, operated by Jervis B. Webb Co., a Daifuku North America subsidiary, combines the operations of the previous Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Pellston plants under one roof.
BOYNE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash

A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
