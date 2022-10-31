Read full article on original website
Megan Elizabeth Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Elizabeth Thornton passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Megan was born on October 30, 1982, the daughter of William G. and Doreen (Kiraly) Thornton. She was a product of Catholic education, first graduating from St. Christine’s...
Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
Richard F. Engelhardt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad for the loss of our husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Rick Engelhardt, who passed away in his sleep Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard F. Engelhardt I and Mary Jane Engelhardt...
Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence. Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.
Ruth Crowe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf. She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957. She retired...
Michael Richard Melnyk, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle. Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was...
Ronald Lee Williams, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home. He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams. He was a graduate of Western...
Norman Cappitte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Cappitte, 81, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of James and Charlotte Williams Cappitte. Norman was an Army veteran, having served for seven years...
Anna Marie Chulik, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac. She graduated from Ursuline High School...
Shirley A. Beight, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Beight, 85, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on December 29, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Alma (Jones) Aeppli. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and crafting. Shirley...
Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Jesus Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesus Rivera, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Corozal, Puerto Rico and was a son of Erasmo and Petra (Diaz) Rivera.
Janice A. Fox, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Fox, 70 of Struthers, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Jessie (Mealy) Chrystal and had been a lifelong area resident.
David L. O’Neil, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. O’Neil, 73, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil. David was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High...
Clinton L. Steerman, Garrettsville, Ohio
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton L. Steerman age 86 of Garrettsville went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday October 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1936 in Junior, WV the son of the late Brewer B. Steerman and Clara Neva (Regester) Steerman.
Patrick Francis Carney, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Francis Carney was born November 15, 1939, to Patrick and Rose Carney in Campbell, Ohio. He passed away Tuesday, November 1. Patrick was raised in Campbell, Ohio and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. Shortly after graduation, Patrick relocated to California where...
Linda Ellison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ellison of Warren passed away in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. She was 73 years old. Linda was born on May 30, 1949, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lindy...
Richard H. Coles, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles. Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald...
Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, October 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle of numerous health issues. Family was everything to Mike, his devoted wife and loving family were by his side at passing. Michael was born August 26, 1946,...
