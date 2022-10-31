Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 2nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Troy & Canton Schools At War…Against Cancer
A war has been brewing since 2021 between Canton and Troy. This battle has come be to known as the Tab Wars. The Tab Wars was started by the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone organization as a fundraiser to help the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. Aluminum can tabs have been collected by schools in both communities, cashed-in, and the money is given to the Ronald McDonald House to assist in their daily operations.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
webbweekly.com
Hali Marie Fullmer, 35
Hali Marie Fullmer, 35, of South Williamsport, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 29, 2022 after an unexpected medical condition. Born June 24, 1987 in Cortland, NY, she was a daughter of Peggy (Graham) Fullmer of New York and the late Gary Lee Fullmer. Hali was a graduate of Norwich...
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 31st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Jean M. Baddick, 87, of Weatherly, PA and formerly of Tamaqua. ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
webbweekly.com
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police, and Youth Center Come Together for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
On Tuesday evening, county and borough law enforcement came together with a youth center in Ashland to hold a special appreciation night. For the past year, every Tuesday and Saturday evening, the Crossfire Youth Ministries hold family nights at their Youth Center in the 1100 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. But this past Tuesday evening, they had some special guests, the Ashland Police Department and the Schuylkill County Sheriff’s Office.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
VIDEO: Fire Truck Swerves Around Train Crossing Arms in Schuylkill County (PA)
The driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua (PA), WNEP.com reported. It was caught on video. The fire truck drove around railroad crossing arms seconds before a passenger train rolled through, the video shows. The fire chief of...
WNEP-TV 16
Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
skooknews.com
District XI High School Soccer Championship Scores - 11/02/2022
GIRLS - 1A CHAMPIONSHIP.
theburgnews.com
Night Watch: Volunteers dedicate 25 years of research to PA’s tiniest owls
It felt like a mysterious meeting of a secret club. One of the first rules? We had to arrive before sunset. Seven of us gathered in cabin No. 4, deep in the woods of northern Dauphin County. There was a full moon rising. It was Oct. 10—the first meeting of...
Pharmacy to pay over $200,000 for missing doses
HAZLETON, Pa. — A pharmacy in Hazleton has agreed to pay for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. Officials say between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko's Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances, such as oxycodone. Thousands of doses went unaccounted...
State Police Searching For Missing Hummelstown Man
A 34-year-old man is missing, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Matthew Wayne Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen since Monday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. He was last seen by his mother at 104 Robin Lane in South Hanover Township. He was believed to be heading...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05
High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
abc27.com
Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
Comments / 0