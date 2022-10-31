ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
FOX Sports

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
FanSided

Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker

Panthers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

To make room, Carolina released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop. Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022. The Seahawks signed...
Yardbarker

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a debilitating loss to division rivals the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow & Co. enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking to bounce back in a big way as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. A win here can inch them closer to the top spot in the AFC North. Here are our Cincinnati Bengals Week 9 predictions as they take on the Panthers.
FanSided

FanSided

