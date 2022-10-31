Read full article on original website
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with 8 seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
FOX Sports
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
Falcons Trade Deadline: Buyers After Big Win vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons are surprise contenders for a playoff spot. Does that make them buyers ahead of today's NFL trade deadline?
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Twitter reacts to Falcons' flurry of trades at deadline
There’s always plenty of speculation around the NFL in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and while most of the time it ends up being more smoke than fire, this year was the exception. A total of 10 trades were made at the deadline, including three by the Falcons.
Yardbarker
Panthers Make Four Practice Squad Moves
To make room, Carolina released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop. Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022. The Seahawks signed...
Yardbarker
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a debilitating loss to division rivals the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow & Co. enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking to bounce back in a big way as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. A win here can inch them closer to the top spot in the AFC North. Here are our Cincinnati Bengals Week 9 predictions as they take on the Panthers.
WLTX.com
The Carolina Panthers are sticking with its young core as the NFL trade deadline passes. | Locked On Panthers
The Panthers stood pat at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Did they make the right decision in preserving a young roster? That and more on Locked on Panthers!
FanSided
