Rockville, MD

mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus

At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Single Vehicle Crash in Olney on Wednesday Night Leaves One Person Injured

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road at approximately 7:25pm on Wednesday night, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on its side with one person stuck inside after...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation

Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Blues Alley Reopening Week After Fire

Georgetown jazz club Blues Alley will reopen Tuesday a week after it was damaged by fire. The club posted a notice saying, The bones of our building are not broken but our walls may still be in need of another coat of paint. D.C. Fire and EMS received a call...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Takoma Park Investigating Incidents of Shots Being Fired

Takoma Park Police are investigating multiple reports of several shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue on Oct. 29 near midnight. Officers searched the area for suspects, victims and casings but did not find anything. When the officers returned during daylight on the following day, they found several shell casings and also received a report from a resident that one of the shots went through their house. A bullet fragment was found there.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Burglary of Beer & Wine Store in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

