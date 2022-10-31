Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Single Vehicle Crash in Olney on Wednesday Night Leaves One Person Injured
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road at approximately 7:25pm on Wednesday night, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on its side with one person stuck inside after...
mocoshow.com
Two Collisions on I-495 (Both Directions) Block Some Lanes Wednesday Morning
Two collisions occurred on the inner and outer loops of I-495 in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning at approximately 6am, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer. The first occurred on the outer loop of I-495 between the Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
NBC Washington
Blues Alley Reopening Week After Fire
Georgetown jazz club Blues Alley will reopen Tuesday a week after it was damaged by fire. The club posted a notice saying, The bones of our building are not broken but our walls may still be in need of another coat of paint. D.C. Fire and EMS received a call...
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Investigating Incidents of Shots Being Fired
Takoma Park Police are investigating multiple reports of several shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue on Oct. 29 near midnight. Officers searched the area for suspects, victims and casings but did not find anything. When the officers returned during daylight on the following day, they found several shell casings and also received a report from a resident that one of the shots went through their house. A bullet fragment was found there.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary of Beer & Wine Store in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WJLA
SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
NBC Washington
Section of Wisconsin Ave. to Close Saturday for ‘Open Streets' Event
D.C. is shutting down a busy section of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest on Saturday as part of the city’s Open Streets program. A little more than a mile of the road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Western Avenue and Tenley Circle.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1400 block of Park Rd NW. Lookout for a B/M, beard, dark complexion, wearing a blue jacket armed with a handgun.”. Updates if/when more is learned.
