Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
spectrumnews1.com
5 Wisconsin organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services
WISCONSIN — Five organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded the five, $500,000 grants Tuesday. The $2.5 million came from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recipients include Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Clinic in Superior, Wis., Children’s...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wxpr.org
DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin
Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
CBS 58
November means 'cookie season' with some Wisconsin hometown favorite recipes 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local tradition almost 100 years old in this area is making its return. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book features 38 new recipes. Amy Johns with We Energies joined us on Friday, Nov. 4 to offer information about the book and the huge distribution event taking place to ensure that as many households in the area as possible can get their hands on the new cookie recipes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's parole, truth in sentencing explained
You’ve probably heard or seen various political ads that bring up parole in this election season. The ads focus on a candidate’s record of the number of people released on parole, or a candidate’s perspective on the role of parole in our state’s prison. A listener...
Comments / 0