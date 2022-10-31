ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State



wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead

Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

5 Wisconsin organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services

WISCONSIN — Five organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded the five, $500,000 grants Tuesday. The $2.5 million came from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recipients include Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Clinic in Superior, Wis., Children’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin

Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
WISCONSIN STATE
handluggageonly.co.uk

11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

November means 'cookie season' with some Wisconsin hometown favorite recipes 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local tradition almost 100 years old in this area is making its return. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book features 38 new recipes. Amy Johns with We Energies joined us on Friday, Nov. 4 to offer information about the book and the huge distribution event taking place to ensure that as many households in the area as possible can get their hands on the new cookie recipes.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin's parole, truth in sentencing explained

You’ve probably heard or seen various political ads that bring up parole in this election season. The ads focus on a candidate’s record of the number of people released on parole, or a candidate’s perspective on the role of parole in our state’s prison. A listener...
WISCONSIN STATE

