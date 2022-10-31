ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Severance Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever and More to Cast

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYv5h_0itEEXNV00

Severance is adding an impressive array of corporate drones to its Season 2 roster.

Gwendoline Christie ( Game of Thrones ) and John Noble ( Fringe ) are among eight new cast members joining the Apple TV+ series in its sophomore run, TVLine has learned.

The new hires also include Alia Shawkat ( Arrested Development ), Merritt Wever ( Unbelievable ), Bob Balaban ( The Chair ), Robby Benson (the voice of Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , American Dreams ), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ( The Missing , NOS4A2 ) and relative newcomer Stefano Carranante.

In addition, Apple TV+ announced that production is officially underway on Season 2. ( See photo below, then keep reading .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0F5W_0itEEXNV00

The new cast members will join returning series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Christopher Walken and Michael Chernus.

The series follows Scott and his team at Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo a procedure that divides their memories between their work and personal lives. But, as Season 1 showed us, the division isn’t always so neat. (Read a finale recap and check out our post-finale chat with Lower here .) The show hails from creator/writer Dan Erickson and director/executive producer Ben Stiller; Erickson and Scott also are among the show’s EPs, and Arquette will serve as a producer in Season 2.

How are you feeling about Severance ‘s Season 2 newbies? Sound off in the comments!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Young Sheldon Adds Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's Parents

Young Sheldon is set to introduce Georgie’s potential future in-laws. The Big Bang Theory spinoff has tapped Will Sasso (MADtv) and Rachel Bay Jones (The Good Doctor) to recur as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, our sister site Deadline reports. Jim is a “good-natured father” who gets caught in the “crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife,” according to the official character breakdown. He also happens to own the local tire store, which might be of interest to Georgie — who, as we know from Big Bang, eventually finds success as Dr. Tire. Audrey, meanwhile, is described as “a force...
TVLine

The Lincoln Lawyer Adds Lana Parrilla in Recurring Role for Season 2

Lana Parrilla is enlisting the services of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Once Upon a Time vet has joined Season 2 of executive producer David E. Kelley’s Netflix drama in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.” Based on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
IndieWire

Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Collider

‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Deadline

Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
UTAH STATE
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
TVLine

Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date

Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned. The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description. Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy...
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Deadline

‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family.  Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Collider

How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry

In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TVLine

Stargirl Cancelled at The CW, Creator Geoff Johns Promises 'Complete Closure' at End of Season 3

DC’s Stargirl will power down after its current, 13-episode season, it was announced on Monday morning. The not-entirely-surprising cancellation news comes eight episodes into Season 3 of the superhero team-up series, which has been averaging 660,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback) — down 25 and 50 percent from its sophomore run. The news also comes less than a week after it was announced that Nancy Drew will be entering its final season in 2023, as will The Flash and Riverdale. Earlier this month, the Nexstar group took control of The CW, resulting in the exit of...
msn.com

Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2

Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
TVLine

Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'

Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Star-Studded Peacock Mystery — Watch Teaser and Get Release Date

Natasha Lyonne solving crimes dreamed up by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson — um, where do we sign up? Peacock has released a first-look teaser for Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series written and directed by Johnson and starring Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” per the official description. The streamer has also announced a premiere date for the series: It’ll debut Thursday, Jan. 26 with the first four episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Charlie laments the limits of her...
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy