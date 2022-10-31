ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Richard Stanley Smith, age 68, of Cleveland

Richard Stanley Smith, age 68, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2022. Mr. Smith was born on July 17, 1954, in Fulton County, to the late Henry and Amelia Smith. He worked as a security guard for EKG Security. Survivors include his wife, Vickie Smith, Cleveland; daughter, Becky...
CLEVELAND, GA
June Ann Young, Age 79 Cleveland

June Ann Young, age 79, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Mrs. Young was born on February 18, 1943, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late. Herman and Louise Davis Truelove. June worked as a personal assistant for Jim. Young Construction and was a member of Mt. Vernon...
CLEVELAND, GA
Gerald Lee Nacht, age 75 Helen

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gerald Lee Nacht of Helen, Georgia who passed away on October 30, 2022 at the age of 75. Gerald Lee Nacht was born July 5, 1947 in Hayward, California, to the late Bernard Theodore “Barney” Nacht (d. 1992) and Louise Effie (Brown) Nacht (d. 1994). Jerry had an older brother, Bernard T. Nacht (b. 1930), who also preceded him in death in 2002. When Jerry was a young boy, the family moved to Riverside, CA, and then on to Fairfax, Virginia, where he attended Thomas A. Edison High School through his Junior year. In 1964, the family moved to Atlanta, Ga where he attended his Senior year at Therrell High School.
HELEN, GA
Peggy Ayers Anderson, age 83, of Dahlonega,

Peggy Ayers Anderson, age 83, of Dahlonega, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at his time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Kline Osborn Pugh, age 92, of Gainesville

Kline Osborn Pugh, age 92, a resident of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on November 2, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A native of Alabama he was President of his high school senior class, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. After graduation he briefly played with a professional baseball team before enlisting in the United States Air Force shortly after the outbreak of the Korean War. He worked 50 years in the printing industry, retiring as a vice-president of a subsidiary company of AT&T. He was an authority in printing techniques and printing machinery engineering. In this capacity he traveled over 20 times to Europe, Australia and Japan.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville

Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Decatur, Alabama on July 27, 1935, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Clarence Aubrey Traylor and Lola Mae Patterson Traylor. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she was a Revenue Agent. Mrs. Wall had the heart of a servant, always looking for ways to serve her family or others. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and homemaker. Mrs. Wall was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall is preceded in death by husband Lewis Arthur Wall, granddaughter Rachel Wall, brother Robert Traylor and sister Emma Jane Moore.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Amateur Radio Club Host Presentation By Rob Sherwood

(Cleveland) – Rob Sherwood, one of the best-known names in amateur (Ham) radio, will give a. presentation on “Transceiver Performance and Selection for the New Ham” focusing on what makes a. good radio for the shortwave bands. The presentation will be held at the regular meeting of...
CLEVELAND, GA
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
TOCCOA, GA
Hall County issues lookout for man missing since Oct. 8

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope the public can help them locate a Flowery Branch man missing since Oct. 8. Shawn Robert Werner, 58, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. His family reported him missing 10 days later. He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220...
HALL COUNTY, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe

Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
MONROE, GA

