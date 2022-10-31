It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gerald Lee Nacht of Helen, Georgia who passed away on October 30, 2022 at the age of 75. Gerald Lee Nacht was born July 5, 1947 in Hayward, California, to the late Bernard Theodore “Barney” Nacht (d. 1992) and Louise Effie (Brown) Nacht (d. 1994). Jerry had an older brother, Bernard T. Nacht (b. 1930), who also preceded him in death in 2002. When Jerry was a young boy, the family moved to Riverside, CA, and then on to Fairfax, Virginia, where he attended Thomas A. Edison High School through his Junior year. In 1964, the family moved to Atlanta, Ga where he attended his Senior year at Therrell High School.

