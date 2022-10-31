Sarina and Sameer Khan both know what it’s like to have a lot on their plates. The 17-year-old twins from Merrick are involved in many clubs and activities at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, and have different paths they hope to follow after graduation. But they do have one thing in common: Both are students in the school’s Advanced Science Research program, and are in the midst of finalizing their projects, readying them for submission to the Society for Science Talent Search Competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

