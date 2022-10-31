Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford works overtime for county crown
Two teams that knew each other well, top-seeded Seaford and No. 3 Wheatley, faced off Oct. 27 for the Nassau Class B girls’ soccer title, and regulation time wasn’t enough to crown a champion. Freshman Kaylie Conklin was the overtime hero for the Vikings. She scored 12:30 into...
Herald Community Newspapers
Strong run for East Meadow
East Meadow’s girls’ team brought its best to the Nassau County cross-country championships last Saturday at Bethpage State Park but had to settle for a runner-up finish to Syosset for the Class I title. Each of the Jets’ top seven runners set career best times on the course...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway battles to the end
In a season battered by injuries, the East Rockaway football team battled until the end to nearly earn a postseason spot. Needing a win in the season finale against unbeaten North Shore last Friday night at home to extend their season, the Rocks scored the first touchdown before the defending Conference IV champions seized control en route to a 48-21 win. The season-ending defeat left East Rockaway (3-5) one win short of reaching the eight-team playoffs for a second straight season.
Herald Community Newspapers
Smith propels Malverne tennis
Though she had long since established herself as perhaps Malverne’s greatest girls’ tennis player, Jamila Smith announced before the season that this fall would be her swan song in the sport. Smith – a senior who holds the Mules’ all-time record with 950 games won across her six-year...
Herald Community Newspapers
MacArthur captures county title
The old sports adage that defense wins championships was again proven true by MacArthur’s historic girls’ soccer season. Goalkeeper Lexie Thompson stopped five shots to extend her school shutout record to 30 and Kaitlyn Tung and Hailey Metzger scored goals as the top-seeded Generals captured their first Nassau Class A championship in three years by blanking offensive powerhouse Garden City 2-0 at Cold Spring Harbor High School last Saturday afternoon.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett (14-0) nets conference title
Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins posted a 14-0 regular season record – and finished as the only perfect team in NFL history. The Hewlett girls’ tennis team has gotten itself into good company. After moving down to Conference 2B following a one-win season at the top rung, Hewlett became a model of perfection, posting a 14-0 record.
Herald Community Newspapers
Title defense begins for North Shore
North Shore High’s communities of Sea Cliff, Glen Head and Glenwood Landing are known for the best scenic vistas in Nassau County. It has rarely been known for its football team until the last two autumns when the Vikings have become a rare beauty. Coming off its first-ever Long...
Herald Community Newspapers
Marked improvement for VSS
The thrill of competition is something that all sports fans alike will never get tired of. For Valley Stream South’s boys volleyball team, Conference 2B features a strong field that makes for every match to always be a constant grind. Four of the six teams in 2B finished the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Conference title for Long Beach
Long Beach headed into the Nassau Class A boys’ soccer playoffs with hopes of a deep run following its first conference championship since 2017, but the Marines, seeded third in the 20-team tournament, were one of four early upset victims. No. 14-seed Kennedy scored once in each half Oct....
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin stunned in overtime loss
That was all that stood between the Baldwin boys’ soccer team and a trip to the Nassau Class AA semifinals. But time proved to be the enemy for the Bruins instead as Port Washington scored the tying goal late in regulation and the winner just over a minute into overtime to escape with a 3-2 stunner Oct. 26.
Herald Community Newspapers
Harlem Chamber Players to play Elmont
The Harlem Chamber Players will treat the Elmont community to a classical music performance at the Elmont Memorial Library on Nov. 5. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature the classical music of Black composers. The Harlem Chamber Players are an ethnically diverse group of professional musicians from the Harlem School for the Arts, bringing their live music to people in the Harlem community and beyond.
Herald Community Newspapers
Twins tackle Advanced Science Research at Kennedy High
Sarina and Sameer Khan both know what it’s like to have a lot on their plates. The 17-year-old twins from Merrick are involved in many clubs and activities at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, and have different paths they hope to follow after graduation. But they do have one thing in common: Both are students in the school’s Advanced Science Research program, and are in the midst of finalizing their projects, readying them for submission to the Society for Science Talent Search Competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
Herald Community Newspapers
Jury convicts Flach in Oceanside stabbing
After six days of deliberations and more than a week of testimony, Tyler Flach was convicted of second-degree murder in the knifing death of Oceanside teenager Khaseen Morris. The verdict means the jury found Flach intentionally sought to kill the Oceanside High School senior in 2019. Flach now faces 25...
Herald Community Newspapers
Patricia McColley is chamber’s Business Person of the Year
The Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce has named chamber member Patricia McColley Business Person of the Year for her work with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital. A five-person committee made up of chamber president Lisa DelliPizzi, previous honorees and chamber members selected McColley for the honor. The nominee must be an active member of the Chamber and have made a significant contribution to the local economy or the welfare of the local community.
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore-Merrick community meets its candidates
Candidates up for election next week were met with a lively crowd at the South Merrick Community Civic Association’s 16th annual “Meet the Candidates” night at the Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse. The South Merrick civic organization is run by its president, Joe Baker, and vice president, Berta...
Herald Community Newspapers
Eight award recipients recognized for work in the community
Eight individuals were recently recognized with Women of Distinction awards in a ceremony held at the Franklin Square Public Library. The ceremony, now in its ninth year, was held in person for the first time since 2019. The event is usually held in March but was delayed due to Covid-19.
Herald Community Newspapers
With Nassau County cancer rates high, Glen Cove Hospital says early detection is very crucial
Amy Peters was clearing paperwork from her dresser in 2017 when she discovered her year-old prescription for a mammogram. Although she doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer not long after she found the prescription. Peters, 60, of Glen Cove, dealt...
Herald Community Newspapers
Police investigate abduction attempt in Lynbrook
Lynbrook Police have alerted parents in the school district to allegations of a child luring attempt that occurred on October 31. Local law enforcement stated that at approximately 5 p.m., an unidentified individual in a white four-door sedan approached a 13-year-old female in the vicinity of Lafayette Avenue, and asked her if she wanted to get into his car. She refused and walked away. The vehicle drove away, and returned a short time later, to ask again if she was sure that she did not want to get into his car.
Herald Community Newspapers
A promise from Field to advocate for all
Having an ability to work in a bipartisan fashion is the key, the Democrat said, and she’s been doing that successfully for years as a Plainview water commissioner — and last year as president of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association. “The role I’m going for in this...
Herald Community Newspapers
Let’s talk about hair and makeup
The beauty industry is just booming and growing, and there are so many opportunities for young people.”. The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District’s cosmetology program, housed at Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, recently got some upgrades. Over the summer, the suite its students use to learn everything beauty related was completely redone, and last month the district celebrated the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art salon.
