Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel May Have Won Halloween 2022
Next year they should be the Sticky Bandits! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dress as ‘Home Alone’ Robbers for Halloween: 'We're the Wet Bandits'
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy says Mr. Schuester was written for Justin Timberlake and was originally a 'crystal meth addict' in early script
"Glee" creator Ryan Murphy said that Mr. Schuester was written for Justin Timberlake. He recalled how the show was created on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast. Murphy said that in the first script, Mr. Schue. was also a "crystal meth addict."
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Jessica Biel Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Renewal Photo with Justin Timberlake & She’s Glowing
Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married back 2012. Today, the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which officially makes them one of the cutest and long-lasting Hollywood couples out there. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel wrote on Instagram alongside...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men."
Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a 'Friends' scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed
While filming a "Friends" scene in the coffee shop, Matthew Perry said he fell asleep and was "nudged" awake by Matt LeBlanc before his line.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Peter Krause Split for 1st Time: I Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’
Bouncing back. Lauren Graham opened up about her split from Peter Krause for the first time — and revealed that they didn’t see eye to eye on a few important things. "I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, 55, told People in […]
Hugh Jackman talks Sarah Jessica Parker’s near-wardrobe malfunction at Tonys
SJP almost let it all hang out at the Tonys. In a new interview with Variety, Hugh Jackman spoke about his Broadway debut in “The Boy From Oz” — and the memorable 2004 Tonys when he brought Sarah Jessica Parker on stage almost to have her dress fall down.
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Troll as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
Watch: Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween. Well played, Frankie Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' little bro just hilariously trolled one of his big bros for Halloween. On Oct. 30, Frankie, 22, shared on social media images of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
Michelle Williams’ Baby Born: Actress Welcomes Her 3rd Child, 2nd With Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams, 42, just gave birth to her third baby! The Blue Valentine actress was seen out for a stroll with her newborn baby and husband Thomas Kail, 44, on Saturday, October 29, in New York City, in photos from Daily Mail. The parents were all smiles as they went for the walk and kissed as they strolled down the street together.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Matthew Perry Reveals the Reason He Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the ’90s: I Feared ‘I Could Never Be Enough’
Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
Matthew Perry Says Most of His ‘Friends’ Costars ‘Won’t Care’ to Read His Memoir: ‘Why Would They?’
The one that nobody read? Matthew Perry gets candid about the cast of Friends in his memoir — but he still doesn’t think they'll read it. “Why would they read it? I don’t know,” Perry, 53, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, October 27. “Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to […]
EW.com
Ben Platt reflects on Dear Evan Hansen film backlash: 'It was definitely a disappointing experience'
Today's going to be a good day and here's why: Ben Platt is ready to let go of all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, who originated the title role on Broadway back in 2016, admitted that while he was "grateful" for his time in the hit musical, he was wholly unprepared for the "difficult" backlash that both he and the movie received when it was released last year.
