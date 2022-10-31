ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Salvation Army hosts ‘Red Kettle Kickoff’ in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year! The Salvation Army is bringing out the red kettles to start its Christmas campaign. During a news conference on Wednesday in Elkhart, LTS. Corps Officer Joshua Hubbard shared how important this fundraiser is for the organization. “Having a kettle kickoff...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof

DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday. Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”. “Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend. LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients. There will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester

A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
ROCHESTER, IN
WNDU

Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Crews were called to an address on County Road 800 North. 16 News Now is told there are currently still five departments on scene, but most have been cleared to leave.
abc57.com

Who killed Marlys Harper: part 1

It was a clear cool night, just after midnight on September 10TH 1999. Five-year-old Crispin Harper was asleep on his couch, his mother had just put him to bed. What he would discover when he woke up, scared him for the rest of his life. "I come running into the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN

