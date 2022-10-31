ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing his disappointment. But he praised the team for staying together despite what he called “considerable challenges and outside noise.”. Auburn fired Harsin after a tenure in...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?

With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?

We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'

Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics. The university made the announcement Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court

Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama. Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods. There’s two fundraisers. One...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
WSFA

Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy