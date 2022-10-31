Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deion Sanders all ‘Primetime’ when asked about being linked to Auburn head coaching vacancy
A day after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, Deion Sanders - considered a potential candidate for the job - was asked if he had been contacted by the Tigers. “I’ve heard from the Tigers ... Jackson State Tigers,” Sanders quipped during his weekly press conference. “I thought you was talking about Jackson State, my bad. Freudian slip.”
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Bryan Harsin, former Auburn head football coach, releases first statement after being fired
Just over 24 hours after Harsin was fired, he released a lengthy statement.
Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing his disappointment. But he praised the team for staying together despite what he called “considerable challenges and outside noise.”. Auburn fired Harsin after a tenure in...
Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?
With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?
We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'
Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M
Auburn’s final SEC home game of the season will take place under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday the full slate of games for Nov. 12, with Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M receiving a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Plains. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics. The university made the announcement Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court
Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama. Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods. There’s two fundraisers. One...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
