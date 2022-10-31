Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cw34.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
Coral Springs Woman Saved From Fiery Tanker Explosion By Firefighter Boyfriend
Bryan Aparicio and Su Hninyi were on the way to a cruise when the tragedy struck. The couple’s Uber was caught in a horrible accident after another vehicle veered in front of a fuel tanker, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Bryan and Su had seconds to...
cw34.com
Suspect in killing of fire captain dies
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cw34.com
Man on railroad track hit and killed by Tri-Rail train, engineer describes what he saw
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who'd been walking on railroad tracks was killed when he was hit by a Tri-Rail train. It happened early Monday morning in Oakland Park. Broward Regional Communications said they got a call about a crash involving a Tri-Rail train and a man near W. Prospect Road and N.W. 9th Avenue at about 5 a.m.
NBC Miami
Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie
Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
Click10.com
Suspects caught on camera stealing $8,000 from market in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify several people involved in a strong-arm robbery at a market in Deerfield Beach. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, a man wearing a white tank top and black pants entered...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Comments / 0