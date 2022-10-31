ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in killing of fire captain dies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

