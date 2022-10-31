Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million
It's going to be an extra $3.5 million to 'clean up' the four acres.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap arranges the $9.35 million sale of apartments in Hollywood, Florida
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Cleveland Paradise Apartments, a 34,871-square-foot apartment complex in Hollywood, Florida. The property sold for $9.35 million. “This was a unique opportunity to acquire one of only a...
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Plato’s Closet of Coral Springs Offers 100 Percent Off All Clearance Items Nov. 5
Plato’s Closet wants shoppers to take what they need — for free. The gently used clothing store for teens to young adults is holding its first “Take What You Need” event where clearance items are free —- no strings attached. “We’d like to start this...
bocaratontribune.com
Free Gold Access Pass Available During Limited South Florida Fair Promotion
West Palm Beach, FL – For three days only — November 4, 5 and 6 — fairgoers can take advantage of getting a free Gold Access Pass to use at the South Florida Fair, January 13-29. Gold Access allows pass holders to move to the front of the ride lines on any one day of the fair.
Catching the Ocean View: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns full steam ahead
Skepticism was in the air this past weekend at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Coming off of a couple of COVID-infused record-breaking years, the combination of inflation, fuel prices and interest rates, created a lot of uncertainty in this year’s five-day event. Proclaimed the largest in-water boat...
Eye on the Arts: Willie Riddle of GENVAS: Bringing world-class entertainment to Broward
If the name GENVAS doesn’t come trippingly off your tongue, you aren’t alone. But it is a name to learn and an arts organization to watch. GENVAS is short for Generation Venetian Arts Society, whose founder and artistic director, William “Willie” Riddle, has been bringing innovative performances to South Florida for the last decade.
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Nov. 3
Pompano Beach – To help the Florida victims of Hurricane Ian, The Benefit Concert of Prayer and Praise featuring singers from local churches will be held Nov. 13, 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14 Street Causeway. The donations given will be used to help victims through the American Red Cross.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
Third time not the charm for Ultimate Sports Park renovations
Pompano Beach – What was once envisioned as a $4 million project in pre-COVID 2019; a $9 million project in late 2021/2022 that was flat-out rejected; and now a $6 million project, was turned down by all but one city commissioner last week. Commissioner Rhonda Eaton was the sole...
margatetalk.com
2 Coconut Creek Eateries Closed For Sanitary Violations
Two Coconut Creek restaurants were briefly shut down last week by state health inspectors who found multiple sanitary violations, records show. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Wingstop at 4570 Lyons Rd. was ordered closed on Oct. 26 after inspectors cited the business for two “high priority” violations for issues with flies and a water faucet.
WSVN-TV
Law enforcement and young men from South Florida gather for 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brought hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers. More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference. “Marvelous that we’re now...
What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Eye on the Arts: Deborah Kerr: The very model of a modern arts advocate
Deborah Galgon Kerr is an accomplished photographer, painter, and printmaker. But it wouldn’t be surprising if you knew her more as an arts advocate, since she has participated in a staggering array of initiatives promoting the arts in Broward County over the last three decades. Kerr grew up in...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk
This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat
Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0