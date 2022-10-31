Read full article on original website
TuSimple CEO and co-founder fired by board over ties to Chinese startup Hydron
The firing came a day after The Wall Street Journal published a report citing unnamed sources that TuSimple was facing concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). The investigation is apparently focused on TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a hydrogen-powered trucking company led by TuSimple co-founder Chen and backed by Chinese investors. Hydron’s website lists its headquarters as Canada. It is incorporated in China, Hong Kong and Delaware.
TuSimple expects to quickly fill CEO post after firing co-founder
In the wake of firing its CEO and a huge hit to its share price, autonomous trucking developer TuSimple said it expects to permanently fill the top spot quickly and press ahead with its commercialization strategy. “We’re already actively recruiting,” TuSimple Chairman Brad Buss told analysts on the company’s third-quarter...
American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties
TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
Saia says demand lost momentum as Q3 advanced
Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said demand weakened as the third quarter progressed. The company reported earnings per share of $3.67 Monday before the market opened, missing analysts’ forecasts by 3 cents. The EPS result was 81 cents higher year over year, “despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the...
‘DeFi will replace institutions entirely,’ says BitGo CEO Mike Belshe
The global decentralized finance market size was valued at $11.78 billion in 2021. This number is expected to increase as DeFi advances, yet it is still in its infancy. Therefore, a number of banks and traditional financial institutions are still unaware of its potential. While this may be, industry experts...
Bed Bath & Beyond CTO Rafeh Masood Announces Departure
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer and Technology Officer Rafeh Masood is stepping down from his role, the latest in a series of executive departures at the troubled retailer. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Tuesday (Nov. 1), Masood’s resignation will go into effect on Dec. 2.
More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Steam Logistics seeks to end noncompetes in freight industry
This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Ending noncompetes within our space and our trajectory. DETAILS: Founded in 2012, Steam Logistics, headquartered in Chattanooga, has...
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
Odyssey Therapeutics CEO outlines $168M Series B round
The good times continue to roll for Odyssey Therapeutics. Last year, the Boston-based biotech secured a $218 million Series A financing round. Earlier this month, Odyssey announced that it raised $168 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. New investors include Fidelity Management & Research Company and The Healthcare Innovation Investment Fund, an investment fund associated with SVB Securities, as well as Series A investors like Foresite Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments, among others.
How to balance the CEO agenda for the future of the firm
Leading CEOs are focusing more on developing new businesses for their customers and their front lines. COVID-19 rendered every CEO’s agenda irrelevant. Immediately pivoting, they focused on guiding more adaptable organizations that could thrive in a more turbulent world. Now, as we all reflect and reassemble in the aftermath,...
OpenEnvoy CEO Sees Fully Automated AP Departments Within 5 Years
The accounts payable (AP) department is about to find itself short-staffed. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster: “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”. Labor costs, too, are on the...
Sanctions could lift already booming product tankers to new heights
What if country A needs diesel, and country B, located right next door, has that diesel, which it refines from crude oil produced within its own borders — but country A is forbidden from buying it? What if country B then ships its crude all the way to the other side of the globe to country C, which refines it into diesel and ships that diesel all the way back around the globe to country A?
Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution
Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
Karen Katz Steps Down as Intermix Interim CEO
Karen Katz, who has been interim chief executive officer of Intermix, has decided to step down from the role. She will continue as a board member. James Rushing will become interim CEO, effective immediately, and will maintain his current role as interim chief financial officer. The company will embark on a search for a new CEO, said industry sources.More from WWDIntermix Opens in San FranciscoSpring 2023 Trends: TextureCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Katz, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been in the role since June 7. She became an Intermix board member last April. Katz is the former president...
