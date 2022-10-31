ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

TuSimple CEO and co-founder fired by board over ties to Chinese startup Hydron

The firing came a day after The Wall Street Journal published a report citing unnamed sources that TuSimple was facing concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). The investigation is apparently focused on TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a hydrogen-powered trucking company led by TuSimple co-founder Chen and backed by Chinese investors. Hydron’s website lists its headquarters as Canada. It is incorporated in China, Hong Kong and Delaware.
freightwaves.com

TuSimple expects to quickly fill CEO post after firing co-founder

In the wake of firing its CEO and a huge hit to its share price, autonomous trucking developer TuSimple said it expects to permanently fill the top spot quickly and press ahead with its commercialization strategy. “We’re already actively recruiting,” TuSimple Chairman Brad Buss told analysts on the company’s third-quarter...
Carscoops

American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties

TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
freightwaves.com

Saia says demand lost momentum as Q3 advanced

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said demand weakened as the third quarter progressed. The company reported earnings per share of $3.67 Monday before the market opened, missing analysts’ forecasts by 3 cents. The EPS result was 81 cents higher year over year, “despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the...
PYMNTS

Bed Bath & Beyond CTO Rafeh Masood Announces Departure

Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer and Technology Officer Rafeh Masood is stepping down from his role, the latest in a series of executive departures at the troubled retailer. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Tuesday (Nov. 1), Masood’s resignation will go into effect on Dec. 2.
Reuters

More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
freightwaves.com

Steam Logistics seeks to end noncompetes in freight industry

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Ending noncompetes within our space and our trajectory. DETAILS: Founded in 2012, Steam Logistics, headquartered in Chattanooga, has...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
PYMNTS

Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO

The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
mmm-online.com

Odyssey Therapeutics CEO outlines $168M Series B round

The good times continue to roll for Odyssey Therapeutics. Last year, the Boston-based biotech secured a $218 million Series A financing round. Earlier this month, Odyssey announced that it raised $168 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. New investors include Fidelity Management & Research Company and The Healthcare Innovation Investment Fund, an investment fund associated with SVB Securities, as well as Series A investors like Foresite Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments, among others.
Fortune

How to balance the CEO agenda for the future of the firm

Leading CEOs are focusing more on developing new businesses for their customers and their front lines. COVID-19 rendered every CEO’s agenda irrelevant. Immediately pivoting, they focused on guiding more adaptable organizations that could thrive in a more turbulent world. Now, as we all reflect and reassemble in the aftermath,...
PYMNTS

OpenEnvoy CEO Sees Fully Automated AP Departments Within 5 Years

The accounts payable (AP) department is about to find itself short-staffed. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster: “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”. Labor costs, too, are on the...
freightwaves.com

Sanctions could lift already booming product tankers to new heights

What if country A needs diesel, and country B, located right next door, has that diesel, which it refines from crude oil produced within its own borders — but country A is forbidden from buying it? What if country B then ships its crude all the way to the other side of the globe to country C, which refines it into diesel and ships that diesel all the way back around the globe to country A?
freightwaves.com

Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution

Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
WWD

Karen Katz Steps Down as Intermix Interim CEO

Karen Katz, who has been interim chief executive officer of Intermix, has decided to step down from the role. She will continue as a board member. James Rushing will become interim CEO, effective immediately, and will maintain his current role as interim chief financial officer. The company will embark on a search for a new CEO, said industry sources.More from WWDIntermix Opens in San FranciscoSpring 2023 Trends: TextureCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Katz, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been in the role since June 7. She became an Intermix board member last April. Katz is the former president...
TEXAS STATE

