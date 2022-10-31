ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cynthia Brogdon
2d ago

This is supposed to be one of the hotest topics? Our country really is getting more shallow and absorbed in how the rich live and act. Seems silly and unimportant. peace

Reply(2)
63
Elizabeth Pratt McRae
2d ago

The view should be talking about trafficking, education, how we can avoid stress about the national debt, inflation and if Ukraine is going to give us free wheat for an eternity

Reply(3)
35
Destination Disney
2d ago

Y’all still talking about this ish and last I checked he didn’t slap a child or award he slapped Chris rock smdh get over it both parties already have

Reply
34
