Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Thunder Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Sometimes, you’ve got to say enough is enough. NBA teams need to make the same judgment call. Let’s say you’re a kid and you’re getting bullied at school. We’d never advocate for violence. Still, inaction isn’t an option either. At a certain point, whatever you choose to do, enough has to be enough.
Miami Herald

Podcast: After trade for Bradley Chubb, are the Dolphins set up for a deep playoff run?

By the time the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline arrived, the Dolphins were one of the most active teams in the league. Miami made not just one but two trades to bolster its roster amid a 5-3 start. The biggest deal was acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a move that sent out two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds.
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Restructure LB Jerome Baker’s Deal For $2.5M In Cap Space

Yates says the move was necessary to accommodate Miami’s trade deadline acquisitions. Baker, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill throws more support behind Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is praising his quarterback once again. Hill knows about playing with an elite quarterback. He won a Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, after all. Is his current running mate, Tua Tagovailoa, that kind of quarterback, though?. There are certainly...
