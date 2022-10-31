ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Years Ago | November 4th

Vindicator file photo / November 5, 1972 | Dr. Henry Holden, president of the Mahoning County Medical Society, greeted national and state medical society officials at the Youngstown Club 50 years ago. From left, Dr. James Sammons of Baytown, Texas, Dr. William R. Shultz of Wooster, and Dr. Maurice Lieber of Canton. The reception preceded a “Salute to the Arts” at Powers Auditorium, that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medical society. Featured was movie star Elizabeth “Biff” Hartman, a Valley native.
YSU vs. Illinois State Saturday on WBCB

YSU (5-3, 3-2 MVFC) is on a three-game winning streak after a convincing 45-24 win over South Dakota at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 24-7 loss at North Dakota State. YSU is guided by head coach Doug Phillips...
Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS

The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
Morning Rundown

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM. North Korea has added to its barrage of recent weapons tests, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. An affidavit alleges that Yerkey...
"Fighting and Winning for Ohio" bus tour stops in Hanoverton

Every effective message needs a vehicle. For Ohio Republicans, a big red bus that rolled into Hanoverton on Thursday was just that. With just five days until Election Day, the bus hosted a who's who of local, state and national GOP officials to get their base fired up. "You got...
TCTC to honor vets with free services, ceremony

In honor of Veterans Day The Trumbull Career & Technical Center (TCTC) will offer military members and veterans free services including:. The school organized the event to help veterans and allow students to showcase skilled training acquired from their programs. “To honor and recognize those who have served our country...
Vegan market reopening at new Poland location

Vegan Bazaar is returning Dec. 1 at the Poland Branch Library at 311 South Main Street Poland, Ohio 44514 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. to kick-start their revival with an all vegan holiday market. For the next six months, events will be held on Thursday evenings in the large meeting...
Black Votes Matter bus tour rolls into Youngstown

The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour made stops as it traveled through Youngstown to bring attention to the importance of early voting and voting for Tuesday's election. 21 News caught up with the national tour that is traveling through ten key states prior to Tuesday's election. The Black Voters Matter...
Ohio announces $1.4M for Boardman roundabout at Wildwood and Glenwood

The State of Ohio has agreed to provide funding for a $1.4 million project to place a roundabout at a Boardman intersection. The Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday announced $121 million in safety grants around the state, including money for two dozen roundabouts. According to the Mahoning County Engineer’s...
Newton Falls Fire District buys $266,000 ambulance

A brand-new quarter-of-a-million-dollar ambulance could save lives in the Newton Falls area according to the local fire chief. In a post on the Newton Falls Joint Fire District Facebook page, Fire Chief James Williamson is quoted as saying that a recently purchased ambulance will reduce the chance that a patient won’t reach a hospital due to mechanical failure.
Is national turkey shortage affecting the Mahoning Valley?

There have been reports of a national turkey shortage because of the Avian flu impacting millions of birds leaving people concerned about whether there will be enough turkeys at the store for Thanksgiving dinner. The Ohio Grocers Association said when you shop for Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may notice...
Youngstown council approves tentative agreement with street dept. union

At Youngstown City Council on Wednesday, the council approved ratifying the tentative agreement between the city and Teamsters Local 377. Members of the street department's union have been in negotiations with the city for months. The union was looking for higher pay and the availability to schedule vacation and sick PTO during busy work months.
New exhibit featuring art from local artist opens at Tyler History Center

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) has just opened a new exhibit featuring local artist, Jim Pernotto. The exhibit, titled, "Brier Hill Works: Art and Artifacts from Jim Pernotto" opened to the public on Tuesday, November 1 in the Youngstown Foundation's Community History Gallery at the Tyler History Center. Pernotto...
FBI: Struthers woman arrested for alleged pandemic unemployment benefit scheme

A Struthers woman is being investigated for allegedly conducting an illicit scheme to make money by helping others fraudulently collect unemployment benefits offered by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. A wire fraud complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Youngstown against Brianna Yerkey by a Special Agent...
STRUTHERS, OH

