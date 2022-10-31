Read full article on original website
Related
Lions fire DB coach Aubrey Pleasant after getting torched by Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
A day after blowing a 14-point lead and allowing 382 passing yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions have fired their defensive backs coach. Head coach Dan Campbell announced the decision on Monday to part with Aubrey Pleasant in the wake of Sunday's 31-27 loss and a 1-6 start.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Bills trade for RB Nyheim Hines, send Zack Moss to Colts
For more than a week, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been making calls to acquire a pass catching running back who could provide a little more splash to the offense. In acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts right before the NFL trade deadline expired Tuesday, it appears - at least...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Rex Ryan eats crow after pumping up the Jets to 'stomp' the Patriots
Rex Ryan predicted the New York Jets would “stomp” the “JV” New England Patriots before their game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots won 22-17.
Joe Schoen discussed wide receivers, but comfortable with group Giants currently have
“We were just trying to add good players, whether they be front-line or depth players, but the problem is that there are a lot of teams who are still in it where we are in the season,” Schoen said.
Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig
Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
Jets trade deadline 2022: Deals Joe Douglas should (and should not) make
The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are in an unusual position as the trade deadline arrives: instead of trying to get the most out of assets by trading them away before they leave in free agency, Douglas now must try to add talent for the stretch run. At 5-3...
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9...
profootballnetwork.com
Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
New York Sports Nation
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your New York Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.nycsportsnation.com/
Comments / 0