ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

15-year-old girl missing from James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 25. Investigators believe Natallie Maritza Linare went to a friend’s house after school and was picked up by another acquaintance. Police said she hasn't been home or...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
13News Now

All clear after bomb threat shuts down courts in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — UPATE: Police confirmed that a search had been conducted and nothing had been found. The court system was able to re-open Wednesday morning. The Hampton Police Division was investigating a bomb threat that was placed against Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday morning. According to a tweet, reports...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Charges withdrawn for man accused of Downtown Norfolk shooting that left 3 dead, 2 hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors withdrew the charges against the man arrested after a Downtown Norfolk shooting that left three people dead and two hurt in March. Antoine Legrande Jr. faced three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding. He appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing when those charges were withdrawn.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Kempsville Middle...
FRANKLIN, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gloucester County: Sheriff’s Office trying to identify victim of homicide

Gloucester County authorities are seeking leads in identifying the victim of a homicide reported on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County at 4:22 p.m. Monday in reference to the discovery of a deceased male. An ongoing criminal investigation and autopsy have determined this to be a homicide.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy