Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
One injured following shooting in Portsmouth, police investigate
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday, November 3 around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block on Edison Avenue in Portsmouth
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
15-year-old girl missing from James City County
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 25. Investigators believe Natallie Maritza Linare went to a friend’s house after school and was picked up by another acquaintance. Police said she hasn't been home or...
All clear after bomb threat shuts down courts in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — UPATE: Police confirmed that a search had been conducted and nothing had been found. The court system was able to re-open Wednesday morning. The Hampton Police Division was investigating a bomb threat that was placed against Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday morning. According to a tweet, reports...
Charges Withdrawn in Norfolk Shooting That Killed Reporter
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., of Portsmouth, on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.
Charges withdrawn for man accused of Downtown Norfolk shooting that left 3 dead, 2 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors withdrew the charges against the man arrested after a Downtown Norfolk shooting that left three people dead and two hurt in March. Antoine Legrande Jr. faced three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding. He appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing when those charges were withdrawn.
Isle of Wight coffee plant briefly evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Authorities are currently on the scene after a coffee plant in Isle of Wight County received a bomb threat Thursday morning.
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Kempsville Middle...
Virginia Beach Police body cam equipment, policies approved by city auditor after union raises concerns
The department selected the new equipment, manufactured by Safariland, because it was compatible with technology that automatically activates an officer's body camera when the gun is drawn.
Charges dropped against Granby Street shooting suspect; released from jail
A judge has dropped the charges for the man accused of a shooting outside of Chicho's on Granby Street that killed three people.
Case dismissed against man arrested for killing Virginia reporter
A Norfolk judge dismissed the case against a man charged with killing three people, including Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, in a downtown Norfolk shooting.
Gloucester County: Sheriff’s Office trying to identify victim of homicide
Gloucester County authorities are seeking leads in identifying the victim of a homicide reported on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County at 4:22 p.m. Monday in reference to the discovery of a deceased male. An ongoing criminal investigation and autopsy have determined this to be a homicide.
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
