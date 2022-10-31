ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Clocks turn back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. will turn back one hour as daylight saving time ends, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Boston

Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
ARIZONA STATE
Fatherly

Yes, Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon. Here's How To Prepare

When does Daylights Saving Time end in 2022? And how will it impact parents?. Ask any parent with young kids at home what they think about Daylight Saving Time (DST), and they likely have strong feelings. But, back in 2021, there was some talk that Daylights Saving Time would be over. Although the Senate passed a bill that wt bill did not become law. So, that time has come again, when we’re about to lose an extra hour of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy