Read full article on original website
Related
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Clocks turn back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled
At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. will turn back one hour as daylight saving time ends, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
We Will Still Set Our Clocks Back One Hour in November Even Though a Bill To Change This Passed?
The end of Daylight Saving Time will officially happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Most of us set our clocks back one hour every year, except for a few areas in the United States. This year, because of a proposed idea, people might have been confused wondering...
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Daylight Saving Time 2022: When to Fall Back, Where Things Stand on Ending and More
It's almost time to "fall back" and change your clocks for daylight saving time 2022, but when exactly will the clocks change and what's happening with the push to end the practice entirely?. As it stands, clocks are set to shift in less than two weeks, but the future of...
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
The Best Small Town in Connecticut for a Weekend Getaway
Connecticut is one of those states that is absolutely teeming with beautiful charming small towns. You could drive for just 10 minutes in any direction and stumble upon one. There is one in particular however that is quite legendary and we think every Nutmegger needs to travel here at least once.
Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
When does daylight saving time end 2022? What it means for your clocks, calendar and sleep
Daylight saving time is a period from March to November. This year, daylight saving time ends on November 6 at 2 a.m., when we gain an extra hour.
Why it's time to abolish Daylight Saving Time
Congress should set clocks permanently to Standard Time, for better sleep, health and public safety
How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends
Don’t fear the end of Daylight Saving Time and turning back the clocks on Sunday, Nov. 6. There are a few things you can do to help your baby or toddler with this sleep transition.
Yes, Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon. Here's How To Prepare
When does Daylights Saving Time end in 2022? And how will it impact parents?. Ask any parent with young kids at home what they think about Daylight Saving Time (DST), and they likely have strong feelings. But, back in 2021, there was some talk that Daylights Saving Time would be over. Although the Senate passed a bill that wt bill did not become law. So, that time has come again, when we’re about to lose an extra hour of the day.
Is it Daylight Savings Time or Daylight Saving Time? And More Questions About the Upcoming Time Change, Answered
Your annual 60 minutes of sleep is almost here. In less than two weeks clocks across Illinois will "fall back" as daylight saving time for 2022 comes to a close. But the time change isn't ending for good -- although some experts are calling for that. And, by the way,...
Making daylight saving permanent could drastically reduce deer collisions, study finds
Drivers would hit and kill 37,000 fewer deer each year if the United States stuck to daylight saving time year-round, according to estimates in a new study published Wednesday in the journal Current Biology. The study predicts that keeping year-round daylight saving time — and reducing the amount of time...
Keeping Daylight Saving Time Could Cut Number Of Fatal Deer Collisions
A study estimated that the change could save $1.2 billion in collision costs.
Comments / 0