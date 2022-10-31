Read full article on original website
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
DALLAS' GM OFFERS REPORT ON JAKE OETTINGER & THE CAP PROBLEM HIS ABSENCE CREATES
The Dallas Stars lost goaltender Jake Oettinger mid-way through their game against the New York Rangers to a lower-body injury. That loss clearly cost them that game, and it has also presented the Stars with two distinct problems. GM Jim Nill spoke about those problems today, and the general reaction...
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
How the New York Rangers can help develop their young players
With the month of November underway, the Rangers have had a decent start to the season. While they have yet to dominate the league, they have also not collapsed to start the year, which is crucial in the race to the Eastern Conference finals. A major bright spot is left...
Posts 4, Rangers 1, Flyers 0
The Rangers dominated the Flyers from start to finish, but the scoreboard won’t show you that with the Rangers winning 1-0 in overtime. This game shouldn’t have been close, let alone scoreless through regulation. The Rangers hit 4 posts, as Carter Hart was fine, but not spectacular, and the Rangers were extremely unlucky throughout. They hit four posts in this game, two of them being the inside of the post with just bad bounces out of the net. They couldn’t buy a goal at all in regulation.
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
Kreider's overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0
NEW YORK -- — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced...
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
Around the Farm: Jayden Grubbe with 2 assists in Red Deer win
Jayden Grubbe had a pair of assists for Red Deer in a 7-2 win. Grubbe’s last game was mired with minor penalties, so this was a nice bounce back game for him. He currently has a line of 4-11-15 in 11 games this season. In the OHL, Brennan Othmann...
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Star Advocates for Return of Aaron Judge
The respect for Aaron Judge in his young career transcends through the MLB as the slugger has already amassed 220 career home runs. A huge boost to that comes at the heels of his AL record breaking season knocking out 62 home runs here in 2022. The bet that Judge...
Yankees fans, we need to talk
I know, it’s short for “fanatic”. I know, I wasn’t around for the Bronx Zoo days, when the Bleacher Creatures really had teeth. I know all of the things that people will say to defend the things that happened this Yankees season, and I don’t really care about them.
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
