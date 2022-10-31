Read full article on original website
Ouilda Cowart Baskin
Ouilda Cowart Baskin, 96, of Valdosta, died at Fellowship Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Towns, Georgia to the late Caleb Talmadge Cowart and Emma Towns Cowart. She spent 60 years married to the love of her life, Percy A. Baskin. She was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. She spent her career as a bookkeeper for Southern Stationary. In her downtime she enjoyed bowling and playing a round of golf. A beloved wife, mother, grandma, and Mimi. She loved to be surrounded by her family and many holidays were spent at her house.
Janet Zeigler Bonner
Janet Zeigler Bonner, passed away from this world to begin her new life with our heavenly father on October 22, 2022. She will be reunited with her parents and sister Pam who she dearly loved. She was born to Elizabeth Franklin Zeigler and Junior Zeigler on July 26, 1953. The...
Reverend Jim Schappaugh
Reverend Jim Schappaugh, 79, of Valdosta passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South GA Medical Center. He was born in Portland, Maine on July 15, 1943 to the late Leonard Raymond and Marion Christie Schappaugh. Jim graduated from Escambia High School in 1961 and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964. He was a high speed motion picture photographer, holds a commercial pilots license and was a flight instructor. Reverend Schappaugh served as a missionary for the Southern Baptist North American Mission Board from 1985 – 2013. He served as associate pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL from 1974-1977, New Bethel Baptist Church of Valdosta from 1977-1990 and Co-Pastor of Ministry Baptist Church of Ray City from 1991-1999. Reverend Schappaugh has served as a South Georgia Medical Center Chaplain for 44 years.
Cheryl Ann Holmes
Cheryl Ann Holmes, 65, of Valdosta, was received by the Lord at her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 8, 1956, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Alberta (Bertie) Varney Manning and the late Bill Richey. She was a bookkeeper for Johnny’s Towing. A Baptist in faith, she loved spending time with family, watching NASCAR, and painting. Cheryl enjoyed doing arts and crafts, taking photographs, and spending time with her pets. She was known as a loving open-hearted person and dedicated to serving others. She was nicknamed “The Boss”.
Girls on the Run hosts Star Power 5K
VALDOSTA – Pepsi of Valdosta presents Girls on the Run of South Georgia Star Power 5K event that is open to the public. Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta on November 12, 2022 on the beautiful grounds of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. The girls meet in small teams located at different schools in South Georgia; Cook County Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Dewar Elementary, North Brooks Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Mitchell County Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, St. John Catholic School, SL Mason Elementary, Thomas County Middle, Valdosta Middle and Westside Elementary School.
VSU joins USG in celebrating Ethics Awareness Week
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors Ethics Awareness Week by celebrating the SPIRIT of USG with planned activities all week. Valdosta State University will celebrate the SPIRIT of USG by bringing awareness to ethics, reinforcing the principles of recognizing employees’ hard work, and promoting shared values during Ethics Awareness Week Nov. 7-13. Activities planned will emphasize Stewardship, Prevention, Integrity, Responsibility, Inspiration, and Trust.
Arrested made for Brookwood Drive shooting
VALDOSTA – A 28-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested following a shooting on the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive. Arrested: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded...
Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL. Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident. Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Michael Taylor, 26...
Valdosta Mediacom employee earns top service award
VALDOSTA – Media Communications employee, Cynthia Hughes, was recognized with a top service award at an employee award ceremony. Mediacom Communications named Valdosta resident Cynthia Hughes as its “Business Customer Support Employee of the Year.” Hughes was recognized at an employee award ceremony recently held in Valdosta with corporate leaders.
