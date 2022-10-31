ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
PENSACOLA, FL
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
PENSACOLA, FL
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to Escambia County murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Saturday's murder at an Escambia County home. The victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Escambia County deputies say he was found shot dead inside a home in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Deputies: Pensacola man beats up 73-year-old woman who wouldn't go buy him alcohol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly beating up a 73-year-old woman in Escambia County early Wednesday morning. Michael Brandon Burnett is charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65-years-old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice. According to deputies, Burnett...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison

WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
PENSACOLA, FL
94-year-old military veteran reflects on serving in three wars

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 94-year-old veteran reflects on the 40 years he served in the military. John Adams of Gulf Breeze shares his wisdom about the three wars he served in. He also explains why he believes young servicemen and women in the military now don’t have a clear understanding of war.
GULF BREEZE, FL
12-day Foo Foo Festival gets underway in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Foo Foo Festival" is underway in Downtown Pensacola. It runs for 12 days before ending on Nov. 14. This is the 8th actual festival -- with a hiatus one year because of COVID. People come together to enjoy the arts. But many people still ask --...
PENSACOLA, FL

