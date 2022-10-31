Read full article on original website
Man charged with firing gun near children in Escambia County neighborhood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly firing a gun near children in an Escambia County neighborhood. Anthony Ray Combrevis of Pensacola is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and four counts of child abuse. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in...
Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
Troopers continue search for vehicle involved in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Highway 29 in Escambia County this week. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross the street. Investigators say they're...
Victim in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run identified as 53-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Highway 29 in Escambia County early Tuesday morning. The woman's daughters, Danielle Sommerfield and Kristy Figueroa, spoke with WEAR News Thursday afternoon about their now deceased mother, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe. The family...
Advocates for seniors praise caregivers who helped police catch Pensacola man abusing mom
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Advocates for seniors are praising the caregivers who Pensacola Police say helped catch a son trying to kill his elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, Wednesday night. Investigators arrested 54-year-old Christopher Asmar, saying he suffocated her with a pillow after hitting her with items. He's charged with...
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
Pensacola man arrested for September homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Tuesday for a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex back in September. 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes, of Pensacola, is charged with homicide and possession with a deadly weapon by a convicted felon. According to deputies,...
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to Escambia County murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Saturday's murder at an Escambia County home. The victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Escambia County deputies say he was found shot dead inside a home in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore, charged with attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was extradited to Escambia County for attempted murder Tuesday after being arrested last month in Atmore, Alabama. 38-year-old Jason Wayne Coleman is charged with homicide, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to Escambia County Corrections, Atmore Police arrested Coleman...
Owner of Pensacola generator service company arrested for fraud, grand theft
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Boardwalk Generator Service, Inc. in Pensacola was arrested Wednesday on nearly 40 counts of charges including fraud and grand theft. Fraud - Falsely Identifying Self as a Contractor - 18 counts. Grand Theft - 18 counts. Fraud - Obtain Property $50K or more...
Deputies: Pensacola man beats up 73-year-old woman who wouldn't go buy him alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly beating up a 73-year-old woman in Escambia County early Wednesday morning. Michael Brandon Burnett is charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65-years-old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice. According to deputies, Burnett...
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison
WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
94-year-old military veteran reflects on serving in three wars
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 94-year-old veteran reflects on the 40 years he served in the military. John Adams of Gulf Breeze shares his wisdom about the three wars he served in. He also explains why he believes young servicemen and women in the military now don’t have a clear understanding of war.
NAS Pensacola leaders say concerns with Escambia County schools impacting recruitment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents say violence and the quality of education in Escambia County Public Schools has them concerned. The local military community is also sharing concerns, saying it's impacting recruitment at NAS Pensacola. Both the current and former commanding officers at NAS Pensacola say the education system in...
Bellview church says it's facing uphill battle after left hanging by LaCoste Construction
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Bellview church says it is one of the victims of contractor Jesse LaCoste. Lacoste is accused of ripping off dozens of Northwest Florida customers by taking their money and never completing, or in some cases, even starting the work. After hearing numerous complaints, the Escambia County...
Northwest Florida mental health expert explains challenges in providing services to kids
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Last week, one Pensacola parent raised concerns about mental health resources for children. The mother claimed court-ordered treatment at Baptist Hospital was only a bandage for the threat her daughter poses to herself and the family. Statistically, many kids need the help the that Pensacola's Lakeview Center...
12-day Foo Foo Festival gets underway in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Foo Foo Festival" is underway in Downtown Pensacola. It runs for 12 days before ending on Nov. 14. This is the 8th actual festival -- with a hiatus one year because of COVID. People come together to enjoy the arts. But many people still ask --...
