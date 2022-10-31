WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO