Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
How to repurpose your pumpkins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Printing Company
Maple Grove fire officials think they know what sparked a three-alarm fire at a business Monday evening. It happened at LSC Communications, a printing company on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. Fire crews were called to the business at around 6 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the...
KEYC
Mapleton water tower shuts down
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
KEYC
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Southern Minnesota News
Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato
The owners of a Twin Cities-based franchise are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system. Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow franchise.
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
Interchange at Highway 12 & County Road 92 now ready for drivers
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — After about a year of construction, crews have completed several safety improvements at Highway 12 and County Road 92. Those behind the project held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate the reopening of an overpass set to happen by rush hour that night. Between speeding drivers...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
knuj.net
SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS MOTORISTS OF ROAD CLOSURE
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department wants to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is closed to thru traffic due to road construction. The work zone area is marked with signs that say “Road closed to thru traffic.” Law enforcement will be in the area stopping vehicles. Motorists can be fined up to $1-thousand and/or 90 days in jail. Officials say the work appears to be done, the road is still closed as workers are still putting in concrete and striping the road and putting up road signs that need to be completed yet.
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail
RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
Appeal to find man who damaged, stole sculpture in Mankato
Police in Mankato are looking for a suspect that's allegedly responsible for damaging and removing a sculpture from the downtown area, causing $15,000-worth of damage. The sculpture, "Endeavor," had all but the foot portion taken from its place on Hickory Street Saturday at about 12:24 a.m. According to the city,...
Comments / 0