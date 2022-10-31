ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State suspends four more football players

East Lansing — The fallout from the fight between Michigan State and Michigan players Saturday night in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium continued Tuesday as Michigan State announced the suspension of four more players. In a joint statement from athletics director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Story lines to watch as Michigan men's basketball opens its season

As the leaves fall and the calendar flips to November, that means one thing — college basketball is here. Following a roller coaster 19-win campaign and an offseason of roster changes, Michigan brings back just one starter and two other rotation players from last year’s Sweet 16 squad and brings in a bunch of new pieces.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Dean's resignation put MSU board, interim president at odds weeks ago

East Lansing — Michigan State University's next interim president was selected unanimously by the same university board that requested an independent review involving her handling of a business school dean's resignation after he failed to report sexual misconduct. MSU's Board of Regents on Monday appointed Provost Teresa Woodruff as...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says

Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

FBI terror team search leads to arrest of Boogaloo boy amid election fears

FBI agents Tuesday arrested a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, less than one week after searching the man's Metro Detroit home amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Few details were available early Wednesday about the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Boogaloo member charged by feds following election-related investigation

Detroit — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement with drug and gun-related crimes following a counterterrorism investigation focused on concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Wearing a Hawaiian print shirt that's a...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times

A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills

Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Shooting in Farmington leaves man in critical condition

A Farmington man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning, police said. Officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. by a resident with a report of malicious destruction of property in the 33200 block of Slocum Street near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road. The caller told dispatchers he believed someone had slashed a tire on his pickup truck.
FARMINGTON, MI

