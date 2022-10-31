Read full article on original website
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores
7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold. The 18 that will be sold are:. Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges...
NJ lottery winners: 4 Powerball tickets worth $50,000; 2 Jersey Cash 5 players split $464,530 jackpot
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Four lottery players in New Jersey won $50,000 playing Powerball over the weekend, lottery officials said. They each won second-tier prices by matching four of the white white balls and the Power Ball in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57. The Power Ball was 23. […]
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
nj1015.com
New Jersey Lottery Big Game Night
Join New Jersey 101.5 and the NJ Lottery on Friday, November 4th, from 5 to 6 pm!. We will be playing Quick Draw games and have scratch-offs available for purchase. Come out to Hamilton at Marty's Place, 1600 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629.
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey
Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
Big Closing Near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall That Might Benefit You
We've got another closing, Jersey Shore. As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure. According to Yahoo.com, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing." The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Tomorrow, Nov. 1
No one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey.Morristown Minute. More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023. 9 in 10 Who Enroll Qualify for Savings; Many Pay $10 a Month or Less for Health Coverage.
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
N.J. legal weed flavor trends and best-selling strains to try this fall
So many new weed brands and strains have come to New Jersey since the beginning of fall. Of the 19 dispensaries that are currently selling legal weed, all of them have had significant traffic and booming sales. Consumers may ask a budtender for help when they come in to purchase,...
jerseyshoreonline.com
Winning $100K Lottery Told Sold In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
