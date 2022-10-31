ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
nj1015.com

New Jersey Lottery Big Game Night

Join New Jersey 101.5 and the NJ Lottery on Friday, November 4th, from 5 to 6 pm!. We will be playing Quick Draw games and have scratch-offs available for purchase. Come out to Hamilton at Marty's Place, 1600 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
New Jersey 101.5

True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
jerseyshoreonline.com

Winning $100K Lottery Told Sold In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE

