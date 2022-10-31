Read full article on original website
'Deadpool' star T.J. Miller says he won't work with Ryan Reynolds again because he was 'horrifically' mean to him on set
T.J. Miller discussed his "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds on "The Adam Carolla Show" Wednesday. Miller alleged that Reynolds treated him like his character, Weasel, and was "horrifically mean." Miller's "Silicon Valley" costar Alice Wetterlund accused him of being a bully on set in a 2018 tweet. Comedian T.J. Miller appeared...
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’
Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die
Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.
Why Star Wars' Rise Of Skywalker Follow-Up Movie Should Absolutely Include Characters From The Disney+ Shows
In case it needs to be said, Disney should absolutely incorporate characters from the Disney+ Star Wars shows into any post-Sequel Trilogy projects.
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
