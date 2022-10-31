Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.

1 DAY AGO